Crazy in Love! A Detailed Timeline of Beyoncé and Jay Z’s Relationship

“Crazy in Love,” indeed!

Throughout their nearly 15-year relationship, Beyoncé, 35, and Jay Z, 47, have seen it all. From elevator incidents and infidelity rumors to smash collaborations and adventures in parenting, the fiercely private pair continue to claim the throne of music’s First Family.

Below, a detailed timeline of Bey and Jay’s life together, from “’03 Bonnie and Clyde” to Lemonade.

1999 – 2000

They first meet. Beyoncé previously told Seventeen that they met when she was 18, which would be between September of 1999 and August of 2000.

2000 – 2001

They begin dating when Bey is 19, after getting to know each other. “We were friends first for a year and a half before we went on any dates,” she later told Oprah Winfrey in an OWN interview. “We were on the phone for a year and a half, and that foundation is so important for a relationship. Just to have someone who you just like is so important, and someone [who] is honest.”

Fall 2001

The pair appears on the cover of Vanity Fair‘s November 2001 music issue. Jay Z later told the magazine, “we were just beginning to try to date each other” at the time, adding: “Well, you know, you’ve got to try first. You got to dazzle . . . wine and dine,” and that he had his work cut out for him pursuing her. “She’s a charming Southern girl, you know, she’s not impressed. . . . But I would have definitely had to be this cool.”

October 2002

Jay Z releases “’03 Bonnie & Clyde,” featuring Beyoncé. The next month, they filmed the music video in Mexico.

May 2003

Beyoncé drops her “Crazy in Love” music video featuring Jay Z, and they go on to win the Best R&B Song and Best Rap/Sung Collaboration awards at the 2004 Grammy Awards.

Despite rumors and the track’s obvious hints and their explosive onscreen chemistry, the pair still hadn’t gone public with their romance at the time — advice they fielded from Oprah! “I remember the first time you were on the Oprah show, I told you, ‘Don’t go around telling people who you’re dating,’” the talk show legend recalled in her 2013 catch-up with Beyoncé.

August 2004

Bey and Jay make their red carpet debut at the MTV VMAs in Miami, where they both took home Moonmen.

September 2006

Beyoncé drops her second solo LP, B’Day, on her 25th birthday. The chart-topper included two more collabs with Jay Z: “Déjà Vu” and “Upgrade U.”

November 2006

Jay Z releases Kingdom Come, which includes yet another Beyoncé duet, “Hollywood.”

April 2008

Jay and Bey get married in a top-secret, super-intimate ceremony on April 4.

“It was a very emotional wedding — lots of crying — and really very spiritual,” a source told PEOPLE at the time of the soirée, held at the rapper’s 13,500-sq.-ft. Manhattan penthouse and decorated with 70,000 dendrobium orchids flown in from Thailand.

While the pair kept their marriage under wraps at first, Beyoncé later opened up about their nuptials — and their relationship leading up to the big day.

“There was no rush — no one expected me to run off and get married,” she told Seventeen. “I really don’t believe that you will love the same thing when you’re 20 as you do at 30. So that was my rule: Before the age of 25, I would never get married. I feel like you have to get to know yourself, know what you want, spend some time by yourself, and be proud of who you are before you can share that with someone else.”

August 2008

Jay Z finally confirms his marriage to Bey in a September ’08 Vibe cover story — and opened up about why they kept it quiet for so long.

“That’s ridiculous for me to confirm,” he told the mag. “I don’t have … I’m gonna say, I think that was a ridiculous question. I just think it’s really a part of your life that you gotta keep to yourself … You have to, or you’ll go insane in this type of business. You have to have something that’s sacred to you and the people around you … I shared so much of my life, my childhood, and my family, the death of my nephew with the world. I should have something to hold on to. You need something for your sanity to say, ‘Okay, I could chill out, and this is it.'”

November 2008

Beyoncé finally talks about her marriage in her December-January 2008 Seventeen cover story.

“I guess probably that we’re all human,” she told the mag of what she’s learned from her relationship. “I don’t care if you’re picture-perfect on every magazine cover, and you’re the most handsome, successful, coolest guy — you still get sad, and you still get your feelings hurt, and you still get confused and vulnerable and nervous and scared. You have to find a person you can make it through the tough times with.”

January 2009

Jay and Bey attend President Barack Obama’s first inauguration, singing “America the Beautiful” at his swearing-in ceremony then the Etta James classic “At Last” for POTUS and Michelle Obama’s first dance at his inaugural ball.

2010 – 2011

Rumors swirl that Beyoncé is pregnant. In her 2013 HBO documentary Life Is But a Dream, she revealed that she had once been pregnant but miscarried.

“About two years ago, I was pregnant for the first time,” she said in the doc. “And I heard the heartbeat, which was the most beautiful music I ever heard in my life … Being pregnant was very much like falling in love. You are so open. You are so overjoyed. There’s no words that can express having a baby growing inside of you, so of course you want to scream it out and tell everyone. [Early into the pregnancy], I flew back to New York to get my check up — and no heartbeat. Literally the week before I went to the doctor, everything was fine, but there was no heartbeat.”

August 2011

Beyoncé reveals she is pregnant at the MTV VMAs in L.A., cradling what appeared to be a bump on the red carpet before telling the audience during her “Love on Top” performance, “I want you to stand up on your feet. I want you to feel the love that’s growing inside me.”

October 2011

Beyoncé and Jay Z are dogged by an Internet conspiracy that she is not actually pregnant herself and is using a surrogate.

Bey addressed the rumors in Life Is But a Dream, calling the reports a “stupid rumor, the most ridiculous rumor I’ve ever heard about me … To think that I would be that vain…”

January 2012

Beyoncé and Jay Z welcome daughter Blue Ivy Carter in New York City on Jan. 7, and the proud parents’ friends and family — from sister Solange to Gwyneth Paltrow, Rihanna and Russell Simmons offer their congratulations on social media.

February 2012

Bey and Jay introduce Blue Ivy, sharing the first photos of their daughter on Mom’s Tumblr. “We welcome you to share in our joy. Thank you for respecting our privacy during this beautiful time in our lives,” the Carter family wrote online.

January 2013

Jay and Bey attend President Obama’s second inauguration, where she performs a controversial rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

February 2013

Beyoncé’s Life Is But a Dream documentary airs on HBO, giving fans a rare glimpse into her private life with Jay Z, from celebrating her pregnancy and singing Coldplay’s “Yellow” to each other to enjoying a secluded, exotic vacation (on a yacht!) and her toasting him at a birthday party.

July 2013

Jay Z drops Magna Carta Holy Grail, featuring the Beyoncé duet “Part II (On the Run).”

December 2013

Beyoncé surprise releases her epic self-titled visual album, complete with videos for each of the 14 tracks. Jay Z lends a verse to “Drunk in Love” and appears in that video, in addition to making a brief cameo in the steamy clip for “Partition.”

January 2014

Jay joins Bey onstage at the Grammys in L.A., where they gave a passionate performance of “Drunk in Love.” #surfbort

May 2014

Jay Z, Beyoncé and Solange attend the annual Met Gala on May 7 in N.Y.C. Five days later, video footage of Solange seemingly attacking Jay in an elevator at an afterparty leaks online. None of the parties involved have ever spoken out about what caused the altercation, but tabloids reported that Solange was upset with Jay over alleged cheating rumors.

Days after the incident, the trio released a statement: “There has been a great deal of speculation about what triggered the unfortunate incident. But the most important thing is that our family has worked through it. Jay and Solange each assume their share of responsibility for what has occurred. They both acknowledge their role in this private matter that has played out in the public. They both have apologized to each other and we have moved forward as a united family. The reports of Solange being intoxicated or displaying erratic behavior throughout that evening are simply false. At the end of the day families have problems and we’re no different. We love each other and above all we are family. We’ve put this behind us and hope everyone else will do the same.”

In an August 2014 Lucky cover story, Solange addressed the incident, calling it “that thing.” “What’s important is that my family and I are all good,” the singer, 28, told the now-defunct magazine. “What we had to say collectively was in the statement that we put out, and we all feel at peace with that.”

June 2014

Jay and Bey embark on their On the Run Tour, kicking off the 21-date spectacle in Miami on June 25.

Summer 2014

The couple is plagued by rumors that their marriage is in crisis and they are heading toward a divorce.