‘Crazy in Love!’ See Beyoncé and JAY-Z’s Private Relationship Through the Years
From their early days of dating to growing their family, the superstar couple has managed to keep their marriage strong through the ups and downs
THEIR EARLY DAYS
JAY-Z and Beyoncé met when the "Halo" singer was just 18 years old. They began dating roughly a year-and-a-half later after building a strong friendship.
In 2002, the rapper released "'03 Bonnie & Clyde" featuring his future wife, and Beyoncé returned the favor a year later by featuring JAY-Z in her "Crazy in Love" music video.
It wasn't until 2004, however, that the private couple made their red-carpet debut at the MTV VMAs in Miami.
SECRET WEDDING
Jay and Bey got hitched in a top-secret ceremony on April 4, 2008.
“It was a very emotional wedding — lots of crying — and really very spiritual,” a source told PEOPLE at the time of the soirée, held at the rapper’s 13,500-sq.-ft. Manhattan penthouse and decorated with 70,000 dendrobium orchids flown in from Thailand.
GOING PUBLIC
Beyoncé finally talked about her marriage in her December-January 2008 Seventeen cover story.
“I guess probably that we’re all human,” she said. “I don’t care if you’re picture-perfect on every magazine cover, and you’re the most handsome, successful, coolest guy — you still get sad, and you still get your feelings hurt, and you still get confused and vulnerable and nervous and scared. You have to find a person you can make it through the tough times with.”
PRESIDENTIAL DATE NIGHT
Jay and Bey attended President Barack Obama’s first inauguration in 2009, singing “America the Beautiful” at his swearing-in ceremony, then the Etta James classic “At Last” for POTUS and Michelle Obama’s first dance at his inaugural ball.
BABY JOY
In 2011, Beyoncé revealed her pregnancy at the MTV VMAs in L.A., cradling what appeared to be a bump on the red carpet before telling the audience during her “Love on Top” performance, “I want you to stand up on your feet. I want you to feel the love that’s growing inside me.”
WELCOME, BLUE!
Beyoncé and JAY-Z welcomed daughter Blue Ivy Carter in New York City on Jan. 7, 2012. The proud parents’ friends and family — from sister Solange to Gwyneth Paltrow, Rihanna and Russell Simmons — offered their congratulations on social media.
ART IMITATES LIFE
Beyoncé’s 2013 Life Is But a Dream documentary aired on HBO, giving fans a rare glimpse into her private life with JAY-Z, from celebrating her pregnancy and singing Coldplay’s “Yellow” to each other to enjoying a secluded, exotic vacation (on a yacht!) and her toasting him at a birthday party.
PASSIONATE PERFORMANCE
Jay joined Bey onstage at the 2014 Grammys in L.A., where they gave a redhot performance of “Drunk in Love.”
ELEVATOR-GATE
JAY-Z, Beyoncé and Solange attended the annual 2014 Met Gala on May 7 in N.Y.C. Five days later, video footage of Solange seemingly attacking Jay in an elevator at an afterparty leaked online.
Days after the incident, the trio released a statement: “There has been a great deal of speculation about what triggered the unfortunate incident. But the most important thing is that our family has worked through it. Jay and Solange each assume their share of responsibility for what has occurred. They both acknowledge their role in this private matter that has played out in the public. They both have apologized to each other and we have moved forward as a united family. The reports of Solange being intoxicated or displaying erratic behavior throughout that evening are simply false. At the end of the day families have problems and we’re no different. We love each other and above all we are family. We’ve put this behind us and hope everyone else will do the same.”
SPLIT RUMORS
That same year, the couple is plagued by rumors that their marriage is in crisis and they are heading toward a divorce.
“Word around the industry has been that things are rocky at home,” a music source who has worked with JAY-Z told PEOPLE at the time. “If they split, no one would be surprised.” But a JAY-Z friend insisted: “They are a great couple. They are soulmates and perfect for each other.”
A UNITED FRONT
On Aug. 24, JAY-Z and Blue Ivy took the stage at the MTV VMAs in L.A. to present Beyoncé with her Video Vanguard Award.
“Thank you. I have nothing to say, but I’m thrilled with so much gratitude,” Bey said in her acceptance speech. “I just thank God for this moment. I love y’all so much,” she tearfully told the crowd. “My beloved, I love you. My fans, I love you. MTV, I love you. Good night!”
Solange married Alan Ferguson in New Orleans on Nov. 16, and the whole family was in attendance. One year after elevator-gate, the trio all returned to the Met Gala without incident.
SWEET SUPPORT
Beyoncé performed with Bruno Mars and Chris Martin and Coldplay during the Super Bowl halftime show in 2016, while JAY-Z and Blue Ivy watch from a private box with Martin’s ex Gwyneth Paltrow and their kids Apple and Moses.
LEMONADE
Beyoncé’s Lemonade special aired on HBO in 2016 and the album went on sale after a mysterious, week-long promo campaign. The lyrics in songs like “Hold Up,” “Don’t Hurt Yourself” and “Sorry” hinted at infidelity and a marriage in crisis, while “Sand Castles” and “All Night” are about redemption, forgiveness and a renewed bond. Critics and fans flooded social media with commentary on the visual album, many interpreting it to be autobiographical while others thought it a was a self-promotional creative endeavor.
Days later, Bey kicked off her Formation World Tour in Miami. Despite reports that their marriage was still on the rocks, the pair were photographed — with Jay’s arm around his wife — at the concert venue, and she closed the show dedicating her hit “Halo” to her “beautiful husband.”
BEY'S BIG NIGHT
In August 2016, Beyoncé attended the MTV VMAs with Blue Ivy in tow, performing a medley of songs from Lemonade and taking home eight awards, including Video of the Year. JAY-Z wasn’t spotted at the show, but he later joined Bey to celebrate at a star-studded afterparty with couple pals Kanye and Kim Kardashian West and Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz.
BIRTHDAY BASH
In December 2016, Beyoncé threw JAY-Z a private surprise bash in L.A., where they celebrated with Kelly Rowland, Tina Knowles Lawson and more.
TWINS ON THE WAY
“We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over,” Bey captioned a photo of herself cradling her baby bump. “We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. – The Carters.”
EMBRACING HER BUMP
After announcing her pregnancy, the couple attended both the Grammys (where Bey put on a show-stopping, goddess-inspired performance) and a pre-Oscars party, where the singer showed off her growing bump in multiple fitted ensembles.
WEDDING ANNIVERSARY
JAY-Z and Beyoncé celebrated nine years of marriage with the mom-to-be sharing a series of photos and a sweet montage video — set to her song “Die With You” — to mark the occasion.
“I don’t need air in my lungs. If I can’t sing your song,” one image read — showing the couple’s matching ring finger “IV” tattoos (Beyoncé was born on Sept. 4; JAY-Z on Dec. 4; they tied the knot on April 4).
WELCOME, RUMI AND SIR
Beyoncé made her super low-key public debut since welcoming the twins for an event alongside JAY-Z celebrating Roc Nation artist Vic Mensa July 13 in L.A. Hours later, the mom of three shared the first photo of the couple’s new additions, confirming they welcomed son Sir and daughter Rumi the previous month.
NESTING AT HOME
On Sept. 14, 2017, the couple made their first red carpet appearance since welcoming their twins at pal Rihanna’s Diamond Ball in N.Y.C.
Later in the year, the rapper opened up about their marriage in a deeply personal interview with T: The New York Times.
“You know, most people walk away, and like divorce rate is like 50 percent or something ’cause most people can’t see themselves. The hardest thing is seeing pain on someone’s face that you caused, and then have to deal with yourself,” he told the outlet, revealing therapy helped him in tough times. “So, you know, most people don’t want to do that. You don’t want to look inside yourself. And so you walk away.”