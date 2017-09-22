Crazy In Love! Beyoncé and JAY-Z Share PDA-Filled Date Aboard Yacht on Date Night

No one is crying over split lemonade as Beyoncé and JAY-Z are more in love than ever.

The superstar couple shared some PDA aboard a yacht and shared their loved-up snaps on Beyonce’s website on Thursday.

The two looked relaxed as they shared a kiss, with the “Empire State of Mind” rapper holding a cigar in one hand with his other arm wrapped around his wife’s shoulders.

The “Formation” singer, 36, wore a black and white pinstriped top with ruffles along the v-neck, as well as jean shorts and cat-eye black and white sunglasses.

She posed in another photo, reclining in her seat while looking at the camera and accentuating her cleavage-baring top.

The singer has been sharing more of her life with fans since welcoming her twins, Rumi and Sir, in June. She and JAY-Z, 47, also share big sister, 5-year-old Blue Ivy.

On Monday night, Queen Bey flaunted her post-pregnancy curves in a series of Instagram photos, posing in skin-tight hot-pink Balenciaga pants and a floral pussy-bow top from the same brand.

The couple recently stepped out for Rihanna’s Diamond Ball in mid-September — their first official return to the spotlight since the birth of their twins.

Beyoncé wore a draped dark teal gown with plunging neckline and thigh-high slit that looked way more expensive than it is. The House of CB maxi dress clocks in at just $165, and is still available to buy now (just in time for fall wedding season!).

Beyoncé and Blue, along with mother Tina Knowles Lawson, were recently spotted in Houston, serving meals to 400 Hurricane Harvey survivors.