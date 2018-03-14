Beyhive Swarms (and Stings!) Ticketmaster for Beyoncé and JAY-Z's OTR II Tour Presale Snafu

Beyoncé and JAY-Z fans had their credit cards at the ready for when OTR II tour presale tickets dropped on Wednesday. Just one problem: they were sold out in seconds.

Despite logging onto Ticketmaster at the sale’s start time, angry customers complained on Twitter that the site was crashing and available tickets were gone almost immediately.

“I just had FRONT ROW beyonce tickets in my cart. I filled in my information and credit card. I was overjoyed. I beat the clock. I clicked complete… and got this error,” one angry fan wrote on Twitter with a screenshot of the crashed site. “Now it’s sold out and I will never recover.”

“Can you explain to me how there can be resale tickets available ON YOUR SITE within minutes of a presale?!?!?!?!” another customer wrote, tagging Ticketmaster. “You’re allowing scammers to hike up ticket prices for true fans. Not cool!!”

Many Beyhive members and Tidal subscribers also noted that tickets were already posted on resale websites like StubHub for extremely inflated prices.

Beyoncé and JAY-Z’s highly anticipated joint summer tour is set to begin June 6 in Cardiff, UK and continues through 15 European cities before arriving in North America on July 25 at Cleveland’s FirstEnergy Stadium. The tour will end on Oct. 2 in Vancouver.

The couple previously teamed up for their 2014 duel headlining trek, On the Run.

For performances that go on sale to the public on March 23, presale tickets are available starting at noon on March 19. Tickets for the II tour will go on sale to the general public on March 19. Although full dates and times vary depending on the performance location, all tickets will be on sale by March 23.

A source previously told PEOPLE that the music super-couple planned to return to the stage together. “They are incredibly excited. It took a lot of work to make this happen. It’s the best choice for their family.”

According to the source, the Carters will be joined on the road by their children — daughter Blue Ivy, 6, and twins Sir and Rumi, 9 months. “They will all travel together and have a fun family adventure.”