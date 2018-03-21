Beyoncé and JAY-Z Spotted Out on a Motorcycle Joyride in Jamaica

Before they head out on their OTR II tour, Beyoncé and JAY-Z went for a little ride around Jamaica on Tuesday.

The power couple were photographed on a motorcycle touring Trench Town, the infamous Kingston district where Bob Marley was born and bred.

JAY-Z, 48, drove the vehicle while wearing a black, green and white tracksuit with a black bandana around his head. He added white sneakers to finish off the outfit.

Beyoncé, meanwhile, looked stylish in a blue Gucci bomber jacket, studded fishnets, dark shades, and hot pink booties. The 36-year-old star waved at the camera from the back to the two wheeler, her long locks blowing in the wind.

Motorcycles seem to play heavily into the OTR II tour. Promo images for the concerts feature Bey and JAY riding a similar cycle, with a longhorn cow skull on the front.

JAY-Z and Beyoncé Marlon Reid/Splash News

Beyoncé and JAY-Z’s highly anticipated joint summer trek is set to begin June 6 in Cardiff, UK and continues through 15 European cities before arriving in North America on July 25 at Cleveland’s FirstEnergy Stadium. The tour will end on Oct. 2 in Vancouver.

The couple previously teamed up for their 2014 duel headlining jaunt, On the Run.

RELATED VIDEO: Beyoncé and JAY-Z are going on tour together (again).

A source previously told PEOPLE that the super-couple planned to return to the stage together. “They are incredibly excited. It took a lot of work to make this happen. It’s the best choice for their family.”

According to the source, the Carters will be joined on the road by their children — daughter Blue Ivy, 6, and twins Sir and Rumi, 9 months. “They will all travel together and have a fun family adventure.”