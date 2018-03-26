Beyoncé & JAY-Z Fit in Some Play During Jamaican Work Trip Ahead of Her Coachella Performance

Nicole Sands
March 26, 2018 07:55 PM

Gearing up for their recently announced On the Run 2 tour, JAY-Z and Beyoncé recently jetted to Jamaica for a “work trip” with their family in tow — but also got in some rest and relaxation, a source tells PEOPLE.

“It was a work trip, but they also got to enjoy the island,” the source says about the couple, who were rumored to be shooting tour promos while in the Caribbean island nation. “Otherwise, their lives are very much about work right now.”

Beyoncé and JAY-Z rocked bold ensembles on the beach in Jamaica on March 23
Splash

While posing for photos on the beach, JAY-Z, 48, donned a bright-red suit and sported a pair of gold-framed shades, while Beyoncé, 36, opted to rock a multi-colored pantsuit with a red wide-brimmed hat.

Next month, the “Formation” singer is scheduled to headline Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California. She postponed her performance last year after announcing she was pregnant with now 9-month-old twins Rumi and Sir.

RELATED: Beyoncé Secretly Made Her Public Debut With JAY-Z Minutes Before Dropping First Pic of Her Twins

“Beyonce is preparing for Coachella. Together they are rehearsing for the tour,” says the source about the Carters. “It’s a lot of work for them, but they are very excited. Things are great.”

The On the Run 2 World Tour kicks off June 6 in the U.K. and includes stops in Rome, Paris, Washington D.C., Philadelphia, Miami and Houston, before coming to an end Oct. 4 in Seattle.

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Don't Miss a Moment

Get 4 FREE Issues of PEOPLE Magazine
GET IT NOW

Get your People daily dose

Subscribe to the daily newsletter for the latest celebrity news.
Sign up Now