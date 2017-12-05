Beyoncé and JAY-Z aren’t letting the 2014 elevator incident get them down.

On Monday evening, the couple was all smiles as they were spotted leaving the Angelika Film Center in New York City after the mother of three rented out a theatre for a private showing of Wonder Wheel to celebrate her husband’s 48th birthday.

“Hurry up, come get it,” JAY-Z was heard telling photographers from inside the elevator to snap pictures of he and his wife, who posed and smiled for the cameras, as seen in a video shared by TMZ.

Missing from Monday’s elevator ride was Beyoncé’s sister Solange Knowles, who kicked, punched and lunged at JAY-Z during her infamous post-Met Gala elevator scuffle at the Standard Hotel in May 2014.

“We had one disagreement ever. Before and after we’ve been cool,” Jay (né Shawn Carter) said in an August interview with Rap Radar hosts Elliott Wilson and Brian “B.Dot” Miller when speaking about the incident for the first time after three years. “She’s like my sister. I will protect her. That’s my sister, not my sister-in-law. My sister. Period. …We’ve always had a great relationship.”

Leaked surveillance video inside the elevator made worldwide headlines. The footage showed Solange yelling at her brother-in-law before wildly hitting and kicking at him as a security guard tried to restrain her. At one point, Beyoncé stepped in to stand between her husband and sister.

JAY-Z’s recent album, 4:44, sparked fan theories that the project title alluded to the chaotic moment. The address of Le Bain, the hotel’s rooftop bar, is 444 West 13th Street.

The father of three has previously dismissed rumors that the elevator feud resulted in each sister releasing their albums Lemonade and A Seat At The Table. “I think we went into that elevator great artists. That doesn’t surprise me,” he said in his Rap Radar interview.

JAY-Z earned three Grammy nominations in three of the awards’ four major categories for 4:44, raking in a total of eight nods.