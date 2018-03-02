LISTEN: Beyoncé and JAY-Z 'Top Off' with DJ Khaled and Future in New Song

DJ Khaled has given the world a gift for the weekend: A new track with Beyoncé, JAY-Z, and Future.

Released Friday, “Top Off” finds each of the stars taking turns at the mic. After Future spits rhymes, JAY-Z takes over and raps, “Riding around town with FLOTUS,” seemingly introducing Bey.

“I break the internet/Top 2/And I ain’t No. 2,” she sings before owning the fact that she’s a “triple threat.”

At various points, both JAY and Bey reference Meek Mill’s incarceration for violating parole, which JAY recently wrote about in a New York Times op-ed critical of the criminal justice system. “In the hood hollering Free Meek,” sings Beyoncé.

“Top Off” is the first single from DJ Khaled’s upcoming album, Father of Asahd, the name of which is inspired by his role as a father to his mini-me son, 16-month old Asahd Tuck Khaled. Both father and son are featured in the single’s cover art, which hilariously shows Asahd sitting up on a leather seat next to his superstar parent in a luxury vehicle.

