To celebrate her anniversary with JAY-Z last year, Beyoncé shared a glimpse of their relationship with fans.

And although the couple celebrated 10 years of marriage on Wednesday, the Beyhive was met with radio silence — and they were not happy about it.

Beyoncé and JAY-Z announced their co-headlining OTR II tour last month, leaving many to speculate that the pair would be dropping a joint album. After all, they’ve collaborated before — from 2003’s hit “Crazy in Love” to this year’s “Top Off” — and what better day to release the new music than on their anniversary?

But when nothing came — not so much as a tribute post on either star’s social media pages — the Beyhive swarmed.

“That mysterious silence from Jay-Z and Beyoncé for their 10th anniversary is scaring me,” wrote one fan.

Another added, “Well it’s official y’all Beyoncé hates us.”

JAY-Z told the New York Times in November that he and Beyoncé had worked on music together. However, she decided to focus on her Lemonade album instead.

“We still have a lot of that music,” the rapper said. “And [4:44] is what it became. There was never a point where it was like, ‘I’m making this album.’ I was right there the entire time.”

Beyoncé’s social media silence is a stark contrast from last year’s anniversary celebrations.

On top of a new video for her song “Die with You” that featured home videos of the couple through the years, she also shared portraits of the two layered with inspirational quotes and dropped a playlist dedicated to her husband called “IV EVER EVER.”

Even her mom, Tina Knowles Lawson, shared a rare shot of the couple moments after they said their “I do’s.”

“9 years already???” Knowles Lawson captioned a black and white photo of her daughter excitedly raising her hand in the air. “Congratulations to the Carters❤❤on their Anniversary.”

Beyoncé and Jay Z began dating in 2001, though they kept their relationship quiet for years at first.

Their 2008 wedding was also top-secret, super-intimate affair.

“It was a very emotional wedding — lots of crying — and really very spiritual,” a source told PEOPLE at the time of the soirée, held at the rapper’s 13,500-sq.-ft. Manhattan penthouse and decorated with 70,000 Dendrobium orchids flown in from Thailand.

The pair are now parents to 6-year-old daughter Blue Ivy and 9-month-old twins Rumi and Sir.