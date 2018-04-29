Courtside Cuties! Beyoncé and JAY-Z Enjoy a Date Night Cheering on the Warriors

After sharing the stage at Coachella for the past two weekends, Beyoncé and JAY-Z were happy to remain on the sidelines for a kids-free date night.

The couple, who share 6-year-old daughter Blue Ivy and 10-month-old twins Sir and Rumi, cheered on the Golden State Warriors as they faced the New Orleans Pelicans in Saturday night’s NBA playoffs game. They sat courtside, watching as the Warriors pulled off the win.

Beyoncé, 36, chose a white outfit for the night out with her husband, donning a dress with a black band highlighting her waist and a jacket draped off her shoulders. She finished off the look with a small purse and strappy heels, wearing her hair in a curly half-up ‘do. Meanwhile, the 48-year-old rapper went for an all-black ensemble, including a baseball cap.

Basketball is a favorite interest of the duo. Apart from frequently attending games, including both this year’s and the 2017 All-Star Game with daughter Blue, JAY-Z owned a small portion of the Brooklyn Nets from 2004 to 2013 while Beyoncé was reportedly “mulling an investment” in the Houston Rockets last year.

Fans were bummed that Beyoncé and JAY-Z didn’t post any adorable photos from their relationship to mark their 10th anniversary earlier this month. However, they can catch the couple at their recently announced joint summer tour, dubbed OTR II, which they previewed during Beyoncé’s headlining Coachella sets.

A source previously told PEOPLE about the music power couple’s plan to return to the stage together. “They are incredibly excited. It took a lot of work to make this happen. It’s the best choice for their family.”

In late March, the couple headed to Jamaica with their children, reportedly shooting promos for their upcoming tour.

“It was a work trip, but they also got to enjoy the island,” a source told PEOPLE. “Beyoncé is preparing for Coachella. Together they are rehearsing for the tour. It’s a lot of work for them, but they are very excited. Things are great.”