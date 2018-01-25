'Very Happy' Beyoncé and JAY-Z Step Out for Date Night Ahead of Grammys

JAY-Z and Beyoncé have a big weekend ahead of them with the Grammys, and they kicked off the festivities earlier this week with a fun date night.

Heading to TAO Los Angeles on Tuesday night, the superstar couple helped celebrate their pal Mary J. Blige at an intimate dinner hosted by Diddy to celebrate the star’s double Oscar nomination for Mudbound.

Also in attendance were Diddy’s longtime girlfriend Cassie, DJ Khaled and his wife, Nas, Jesse Williams, Pharrell Williams and a few other close friends.

“They were in a festive mood and took turns toasting Mary with Ace of Spades champagne and Ciroc,” says an onlooker. “Everyone was dancing and laughing throughout the night.”

JAY-Z and Beyoncè BACKGRID

While the pair have a packed schedule ahead of them — JAY-Z, 48, will be honored by Clive Davis and the Recording Academy at the music exec’s annual pre-Grammy gala Saturday night — a source close to the couple tells PEOPLE the duo remain focused on their family.

“They are spending time in Los Angeles with the kids,” says the source. “Everyone is great. Blue is in school, and Rumi and Sir are the cutest. They are getting settled at their new house and have spent time making it safe for the kids. It took very long for them to find a house, and they are very happy now.”

After postponing her Coachella performance last year because of her pregnancy with 8-month-old twins Sir and Rumi, the “Formation” singer, 36, is looking forward to returning to the stage in April, adds the source.

“Beyoncé was very disappointed to cancel Coachella last year. She can’t wait for this year,” says the source. “She is working out at SoulCycle most days and rehearsing in the studio for hours. Her performance will be amazing.”

CBS is broadcasting the 60th Annual Grammy Awards, hosted by James Corden, live from Madison Square Garden in New York City on Sunday, Jan. 28 at 7:30 p.m. ET.