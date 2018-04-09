Richard Lawson Says Stepdaughter Beyoncé and JAY-Z Will 'Confront the Hard Subjects' on Tour

Beyoncé and JAY-Z are ready to put their love on top during their upcoming tour, On The Run 2.

The Lemonade singer’s stepfather, Richard Lawson, popped by the PEOPLE Now studio to talk about his new 10-episode legal drama series In Contempt alongside co-stars Erica Ash and Christian Keyes, when he revealed the couple’s plans to display a more vulnerable side on stage after working hard to strengthen their marriage following publicized issues of past infidelity.

“Well, look at what they’ve been through in the last couple of years in terms of the things that they’ve confronted and the way that they’ve put it into art,” Lawson tells PEOPLE. “This is gonna be really a culmination of their growth and their ability to really confront the hard subjects and the hard issues.”

After therapy and hard work, the rap mogul, 48, revealed to David Letterman on Friday’s episode of his Netflix series My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman that he and the Queen Bee, 36, are “in a better place today,” possibly because of her big heart and openness to forgive.

Beyonce, Blue Ivy Carter, Tina Knowles and Richard Lawson attend The 67th NBA All-Star Game: Team LeBron Vs. Team Stephen at Staples Center on February 18, 2018 in Los Angeles, California

“Beyoncé is one of the sweetest people in the world,” says Lawson. “She’s still 16 years old at her heart — she still laughs like a 16-year-old.”

“She has more care and more concern and more love for humanity,” he continues. “She has more integrity, she’s a creative soul, she has a big, big, big, big, big vision about how to do things. She’s always moving the needle. I cannot tell you how proud I am of her and just how much I appreciate knowing such a large spirit. She’s an incredible human being.”

And following in the footsteps of her powerful, hardworking mother and father, Lawson, 71, reveals who really runs the world in the Carter clan.

“They have two new children and then there’s an evolving young lady, Blue, who’s 6, who is evolving herself and she runs the world,” the proud grandfather, who’s married to Beyoncé’s mother Tina Knowles Lawson, says about Blue Ivy.

Before the pair’s conjoined European tour leg kicks off in June, Beyoncé will be making her triumphant return to the Coachella stage April 14 and 22 after having to postpone her headlining act last year on a doctor’s order when she found out she was pregnant with twins Rumi and Sir.

When asked if he will be attending, Lawson replied, “Of course.”