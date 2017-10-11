Beyoncé ‘Can’t Believe’ It’s Been 15 Years Since She and Husband JAY-Z Released ‘Bonnie & Clyde’

Beyoncé is celebrating the 15th anniversary of the song that launched her romance with husband JAY-Z.

On Tuesday, the songstress, 36, broke her usual pattern of no Instagram captions to toast the milestone year of the couple’s duet “’03 Bonnie & Clyde” which was released in October 2002 on his seventh album, The Blueprint 2: The Gift & The Curse.

“I can’t believe its been 15 years since Bonnie and Clyde You ready? Lets go get em,” the mother of three wrote, paraphrasing her husband’s words that kick off the track.

The star also posted GIFs from the single’s music video as part of three consecutive posts in regular Beyoncé fashion.

In the music video, Beyoncé appeared as JAY-Z’s girlfriend and it fueled speculation about their then-secret relationship. Nearly six years later, in April 2008, the pair married in a secret wedding ceremony.

Not only did Beyoncé’s relationship with JAY-Z start after their collaboration, the single was also her first solo feature recording after breaking off from Destiny’s Child.

Following “’03 Bonnie & Clyde,” Beyoncé’s first solo album, Dangerously in Love, was released in June 2003, after former band members, Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams, debuted their own solo projects.

Since then, Beyoncé and JAY-Z have also collaborated for songs and music videos, including “Part II (On the Run).” Inspired by Bonnie and Clyde, the video was dreamt up as a faux trailer to promote the pair’s joint tour. The footage also featured cameos from Jake Gyllenhaal, Blake Lively and Rashida Jones.

Fast forward to the present, Beyoncé and JAY-Z are parents to three children: 5-year-old daughter Blue Ivy and 3-month-old twins Rumi and Sir. And the superstar duo has been spending most of their time in Los Angeles, after moving to the West Coast from New York City in 2015.