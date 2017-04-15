Beyoncé Trades in Coachella Prep for Bora Bora Babymoon with Jay Z

She was supposed to be headlining the Coachella Music and Arts Festival this weekend, but had to postpone her gig until 2018 when she revealed she and husband Jay Z were expecting twins.

So how did Beyoncé spend the time she would have spent rehearsing? On a babymoon in Bora Bora, naturally!

A source confirms to PEOPLE that the couple recently spent a sun-soaked vacation on the white-sand beaches and emerald waters in the French Polynesian island — likely to be the last before 5-year-old daughter Blue Ivy‘s new siblings arrive.

The couple’s trip came after the 35-year-old singer and her husband, 47, celebrated their 9-year wedding anniversary — an occasion Beyoncé marked with a series of candid social media posts and the release of a new video for her song, “Die with You.”

Beyoncé and Jay Z began dating in 2001, though they kept their relationship quiet for years at first. Their 2008 wedding was also a top-secret, super-intimate affair.

“It was a very emotional wedding — lots of crying — and really very spiritual,” a source told PEOPLE at the time of the soirée, held at the rapper’s 13,500-sq.-ft. Manhattan penthouse and decorated with 70,000 dendrobium orchids flown in from Thailand.

The “Crazy in Love” songstress later opened up about their nuptials and their relationship leading up to the big day.

“There was no rush — no one expected me to run off and get married,” she told Seventeen. “I really don’t believe that you will love the same thing when you’re 20 as you do at 30. So that was my rule: Before the age of 25, I would never get married. I feel like you have to get to know yourself, know what you want, spend some time by yourself, and be proud of who you are before you can share that with someone else.”

Since then they’ve gone on to become one of Hollywood’s biggest power couples and a constant source of #RelationshipGoals — as evidenced by some of the incredible family video Beyoncé has been sharing in the past week.

Now, Beyoncé can focus on taking it easy — something doctors advised her to do when considering her 2017 Coachella set.

“Following the advice of her doctors to keep a less rigorous schedule in the coming months, Beyoncé has made the decision to forgo performing at the 2017 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival,” Coachella promoter Goldenvoice and Parkwood Entertainment said in a joint statement in February. “However, Goldenvoice and Parkwood are pleased to confirm that she will be a headliner at the 2018 festival. Thank you for your understanding.”

While the Beyhive were certainly disappointed, Lady Gaga‘s Little Monsters were stoked when the 31-year-old singer announced she’d be replacing Queen Bey as the top Coachella headliner.

“Let’s party in the desert!” Mother Monster wrote on Twitter.

Ever since 1999, celebrities have been venturing out to Indio, California for a weekend of good music, even better parties and top-notch fashion.

This years festivities also include performances by Radiohead, Kendrick Lamar, Lorde, Bon Iver, Future, DJ Khaled and more. Those unable to afford the steep ticket price can live stream select performances from the festival on YouTube.