Beyoncé Pledges to Build 80 Wells for 120,000 Women and Children in Burundi on World Water Day

Beyoncé is helping others celebrate World Water Day.

Since launching her BEYGOOD4BURUNDI initiative with UNICEF in 2017, the singer, 36, has provided programs to bring clean, safe drinking water to the landlocked East African nation with efforts to improve water, sanitation and basic hygiene practices for the population.

This year on March 22, Queen Bey has partnered with Gucci and Chime for Change to bring water to the children of Burundi and prevent water-borne diseases. In addition, fewer young girls will be put at risk of dangerous attacks when they walk long distances to gather water.

BEYGOOD4BURUNDI UNICEF

Gucci has pledged to match every dollar, raised up to $1 million, from March 22 through April 22 in collaboration with Chime for Change, the brand’s global campaign co-founded by Beyoncé and actress Salma Hayek Pinault to convene, unite and strengthen the voices speaking out for girls and women around the world with focuses on education, health and justice.

BEYGOOD4BURUNDI UNICEF

In 2017 alone, 35 wells were constructed for the people of Burundi to utilize. Gucci’s $1 million commitment to the project will help support UNICEF’s goal to build 80 more wells and give 120,000 more people access to clean water.

BEYGOOD4BURUNDI is aiming to reach 475,000 children and families by 2020.