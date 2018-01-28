The Complete History of Beyoncé at the Grammys

With 63 Grammy nominations to her name, Beyoncé is one of the most-recognized artists in the awards show history. Impressed? Try and keep your chill about it, because you know the Queen is.

She’s graced the Grammys with her elegant, fashion-forward and always-gracious presence since 2000, and in those 18 years, she’s clocked an impressive amount of trophies, performances and outfit changes.

Buckle up, Beyhive, because we’re about to do a deep dive.

Kevork Djansezian/Getty

Beyoncé made her first appearance at the Grammys in 2000, alongside an early iteration of Destiny’s Child. The group’s “Bills, Bills, Bills” was up for two awards.

Kirby Lee/WireImage

In 2001, Destiny’s Child was back as a threesome — with a whopping five nominations. They ended up winning Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals and Best R&B Song for “Say My Name.”

Lucy Nicholson/AFP/Getty

They later posed backstage with their trophies. You can thank Mama Tina for their iconic matching green outfits.

Scott Gries/ImageDirect/Getty

2002 brought two more nominations for the group (#baller), including one win for “Survivor.” Beyoncé, ever the trailblazer, was already rocking 2016’s sheer trend.

Lee Celano/AFP/Getty

Bey, Kelly and Michelle also joined Alejandro Sanz onstage to perform “Quisiera Ser.”

Frank Micelotta/ImageDirect

In 2004, Beyoncé returned for her first Grammys as a solo artist. Don’t worry, with six nominations to her name, she was feeling good.

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

She sounded good, too, as she performed “Dangerously in Love 2” during the show.

Michael Caulfield/WireImage

Listen for yourself.

Why have Beyoncé perform once when she can perform twice? Oh, and that second performance was with Prince. The duo sang a medley of “Purple Rain, “Baby I’m a Star,” “Crazy in Love,” and “Let’s Go Crazy” and we were never the same.

Michael Caulfield/WireImage

Remember those six Grammy nominations we mentioned? Bey scooped up wins for five of ’em, confirming that her first solo effort, Dangerously in Love, was a success.

Frederick M. Brown/Getty

Just look at how humbled she is.

Destiny was fulfilled in 2005 when Beyoncé and the rest of Destiny’s Child were nominated for a Grammy for “Lose My Breath.”

Kevin Winter/Getty

2006 saw six more nominations for Beyoncé — two as a solo artist, and four as a member of Destiny’s Child. She rolled up in a form-fitting embellished gown, and walked away with an award for Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals for “So Amazing,” her Stevie Wonder collaboration.

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

The 2007 Grammys celebrated the B’Day era; Bey’s sophomore album earned four nominations and one win.

Jesse Grant/WireImage

Did we mention that she looked freakin’ incredible when she posed backstage with her award? Observe.

Gabriel Bouys/AFP/Getty

She also returned to the stage to perform “Listen” from the Dreamgirls soundtrack.

Kevin Winter/Getty

2008 proved to be yet another buzz-worthy year for Beyoncé, even though she didn’t win any of the three awards for which she was nominated. She kicked off the night by rocking the red carpet in this incredible blue and silver gown.

Frazer Harrison/Getty

She and JAY-Z hung out with a Graduation-era Kanye West.

Lester Cohen/WireImage

Oh, and she performed “Proud Mary” with Tina Turner. She started off by giving a theatrical introduction paying homage to the legend (as well as other women in music) …

Kevin Winter/Getty

… before making a quick costume change and joining Tina. Slay, queens.

Kevin Mazur/Wireimage

2010 was Beyoncé’s biggest year yet as she was nominated for 10 Grammys. She rocked her curves in this perfectly tailored gown …

Jason Merritt/Getty

… She walked away with a jaw-dropping six trophies

Kevin Winter/Getty

… and gave a breath-taking, high-energy performance of “If I Were a Boy.” Presenting, Exhibit A:

Michael Caulfield/WireImage

Exhibit B:

And Exhibit C:

We rest our case.

In 2011, Beyoncé skipped the red carpet, but was snapped wearing a blazer and hot pants during the show.

Larry Busacca/Getty

In 2013, she was back at the Grammys, wearing a sleek jumpsuit and red lip. She collected a Grammy for “Love on Top.”

Jason Merritt/Getty

Beyoncé skipped the red carpet in 2014, but we forgave her because she was backstage preparing for her opening number. The performance of “Drunk in Love,” which was instantly iconic, included wet hair, all of the fog and her husband JAY-Z. If your TV screen steamed up, that wasn’t the special effects. The performance was just that hot.

Getty

Bey and Jay didn’t win a Grammy for their “Part II (On the Run)” collaboration, but she still stopped by the press room to leave a few jaws on the floor.

Frazer Harrison/Getty

The following year, Beyoncé (and her neckline) took the plunge on the red carpet.

Jason Merritt/Getty

She also performed Thomas A. Dorsey’s gospel classic, “Take My Hand, Precious Lord.”

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

And in between, she won three Grammys for her self-titled album.

Frazer Harrison/Getty

Her shoutouts to JAY-Z and Blue Ivy are all kinds of perfection.

Bey’s 2016 Grammys appearance was brief, as she made a surprise appearance to announce the record of the year.

Kevin Winter/WireImage

In 2017, Beyoncé was up for nine awards. While she skipped the red carpet, she dazzled us with her incredible medley of “Love Drought” and “Sandcastles.”



Just a casual reminder that she was pregnant with twins as she leaned back on that chair. We will never recover.

Beyoncé continued to flawlessly wow us during her eloquent speech for best urban contemporary album, saying, “It’s important to me to show images to my children that reflect their beauty so they can grow up in a world where they look in the mirror, first through their own families, as well as the news, the Super Bowl, the Olympics, the White House, and the Grammys, and see themselves, and have no doubt that they’re beautiful, intelligent, and capable. This is something I want for every child of every race, and I feel it’s vital that we learn from the past and recognize our tendencies to repeat our mistakes.”

Just try and contain all of your feelings.

Bey also nabbed the best music video for “Formation,” but famously lost the album of the year award to Adele. Adele, being a major Beyoncé fan, was also shocked. “I can’t possibly accept this award, and I’m very humbled and very grateful and gracious but my artist of my life is Beyoncé, and this album for me, the Lemonade album is just so monumental,” she said during her acceptance speech. “Beyoncé, it was so monumental and so well thought-out and so beautiful and soul-baring, and we all got to see a side of you that you don’t always let us see and we appreciate that, and all us artists here adore you. You are our light! And the way that you make me and my friends feel, the way you make my black friends feel, is empowering and you make them stand up for themselves and I love you, I always have and I always will.”

In the Grammys press room, Adele explained her reaction. “Like I said in my speech, my album of the year is Lemonade. So a piece of me did die inside, as a Beyoncé stan — not going to lie,” she revealed. “I was completely rooting for her, I voted for her. I felt like it was her time to win. What the f— does she have to do to win album of the year?”

Will Beyoncé add another Grammy to her collection? For the 2018 ceremony, she’s nominated for best rap/sung collaboration for “Family Feud” alongside JAY-Z (who, with eight nods, is the most-nominated artist of 2018).

CBS will broadcast the 60th Annual Grammy Awards, hosted by James Corden, live from Madison Square Garden in New York City on Sunday, Jan. 28, at 7:30 p.m. ET.