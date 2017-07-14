She stunned fans when she dropped the first image of her twins on Instagram in the early hours of Friday morning. But hours earlier, Beyoncé made a super low-key public debut alongside husband JAY-Z at an event celebrating Roc Nation artist Vic Mensa in L.A.

The 35-year-old mother of three stood JAY-Z’s side in the VIP area of the listening party and showcase for Mensa — looking happy and relaxed and not at all like they’d welcomed two new members to their family a month prior.

Dressed in a white long-sleeve mini dress and heels, Queen Bey was all smiles as she took in the performance — her security team flashing lights at onlookers who attempted to snap pics. JAY-Z was dressed casually in a baseball cap, sneakers, and denim jacket with an an illustration of Kurt Cobain on the back.

Earlier in the night, JAY-Z took the stage to introduce Mensa — who recently announced his debut album, The Autobiography.

Bey and Jay made their exit from the event less than an hour after it kicked off – and 20 minutes after she broke the internet with her super glamorous debut photo of twins Sir and Rumi Carter.

In that photo, she held her babies while wearing a Palomo Spain ensemble in a shot styled with similar themes as the stunning maternity photo she used to announce her double baby announcement in February.

“Sir Carter and Rumi 1 month today,” the songstress wrote in the caption, 35, captioned the image on Instagram early Friday morning.

Besides it being their first public photo, Beyoncé’s post was also the first time the names of her twins were confirmed publicly. In June, trademark documents for the twins names had been filed with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.

In addition to Rumi and Sir Carter, the Carter family also includes big sister Blue Ivy, 5.