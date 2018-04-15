Beyoncé Reunites with Destiny's Child — and Makes History! — in Epic Coachella Performance

I don’t think you’re ready for this reunion.

During Beyoncé’s highly anticipated headlining performance at Coachella on Saturday — her first since welcoming twins Rumi and Sir last June — the superstar brought out her former Destiny’s Child bandmates Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams.

DC3 wowed with memorable jams from the ’90s and early 2000s, belting “Say My Name,” “Soldier” and “Lose My Breath” in black and bronze ensembles that paid homage to the matching looks from the group’s early days.

The 36-year-old superstar began her nearly two-hour set by performing a selection of hits — including “Sorry,” “Crazy in Love” and “Drunk in Love” — and bringing out husband JAY-Z for a rendition of “Déjà Vu.”

Bey also celebrated a historic moment for both the music festival and herself: “Coachella, thank you for allowing me to be the first black woman to headline,” she said, making the perfect introduction to “Run the World (Girls).”

Raven Varona

Marking the milestone, the singer performed “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” which is known as the black national anthem.

This isn’t the first time Beyoncé had Rowland and Williams join her for a high-profile performance, though — the three took the stage together in February 2013 for her Super Bowl halftime show.

The Grammy winner was originally slated to headline Coachella in 2017 but dropped out on doctor’s orders after revealing she was pregnant with twins; instead, Lady Gaga took her place. Along with their twins, Beyoncé and husband JAY-Z are parents to their daughter Blue Ivy, 6.

“She was disappointed last year when she had to cancel, so she wants everything be perfect this time,” a source previously told PEOPLE of Beyoncé. “She is very excited about the show.”

Beyoncé had prepped for the performance for months. In addition to regular workouts, the “Sorry” singer revealed in March that she adopted a vegan diet to get stage ready.

Shortly after Beyoncé takes the stage for a second Coachella performance on April 21, she and JAY-Z will hit the road for their second joint tour, dubbed OTR II, which kicks off June 6 in the U.K.

An insider previously told PEOPLE that the power couple’s children will join them on the road. “They are incredibly excited. It took a lot of work to make this happen. It’s the best choice for their family,” the insider said. “They will all travel together and have a fun family adventure.”