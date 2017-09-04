Watch Birthday Girl Beyoncé Dance as JAY-Z Serenades Her from the Made in America Festival Stage

JAY-Z gave Beyoncé a birthday treat fit for a queen on Sunday night when he lead a massive crowd at Philadelphia’s Made in America festival through a sweet song in honor of his wife turning the big 3-6.

The 47-year-old rap icon paused midway through his headlining set to shout out Bey, who danced in the stands nearby while standing next to her former Destiny’s Child bandmate Michelle Williams. Clad in a sequined shirt and sunglasses, the “Formation” singer seemed genuinely touched by the display of affection.

Jay Z lead the crowd in a Happy Birthday sing-a-long for @Beyonce @miafest. #MadeInAmerica #HappyBirthdayBeyonce #Beyonce #JaYZ A post shared by Music Choice (@musicchoice) on Sep 3, 2017 at 8:05pm PDT

It was a Knowles family reunion at the festival, which also featured performances from Beyoncé’s sister Solange. Proud mama Tina Knowles-Lawson attended the performance to cheer her daughters on. She also posed for a photo with Bey, which she shared on social media with an emotional caption for her birthday.

“36 years ago God Chose me out of all the women in the world to be your mother!” she wrote. “How blessed could i be ? Not because you are a super talented , smart business woman and one of the biggest superstars! Its because you are the kindest most generous , thoughtful , intuitive , loyal , humble , funny , grounded, grateful and loving human being. I am proud to be your mom. Happy Birthday Baby! I love you with my whole heart.”