Beyoncé is getting into “Formation” for festival season.

“She is 100 percent focused on her Coachella performance,” a source tells PEOPLE of Queen Bey. “She is rehearsing for hours every day. She wants to look her best and for the show to be spectacular.”

The Grammy winner, 36, will deliver two weekend performances at the Indio, California, music festival, taking the stage on April 14 and 21. Beyoncé was originally slated to headline Coachella in 2017 but dropped out on doctor’s orders after revealing she was pregnant with twins; instead, Lady Gaga took her place.

“She was disappointed last year when she had to cancel, so she wants everything be perfect this time,” the source adds of Beyoncé. “She is very excited about the show.”

Beyoncé

Beyoncé

Already parents to daughter Blue Ivy, 6, Beyoncé and husband JAY-Z welcomed their twins — Rumi and Sir — last June. The star’s festival performance will be her first return to a public stage since welcoming their youngest children.

Beyoncé has been prepping for the performance for months. In addition to regular workouts (SoulCycle is a favorite!), the “Sorry” singer recently adopted a vegan diet to get stage ready.

Shortly after Bey’s Coachella set, she and Hova will hit the road for their second joint tour, dubbed OTR II, which kicks off June 6 in the U.K.

An insider previously told PEOPLE that the power couple’s children will join them on the road. “They are incredibly excited. It took a lot of work to make this happen. It’s the best choice for their family,” the insider said. “They will all travel together and have a fun family adventure.”