Beyoncé Fans Want Coachella Refunds After Pregnant Singer Postpones Set

This article originally appeared on EW.com.
Coachella beware: The Beyhive is mad and they have their stingers on.
News that Beyoncé has postponed her performance at this year’s Coachella on the advice of her doctors hasn’t gone over well on social media. Many fans are demanding a refund, not finding any solace in the fact that the singer, who’s pregnant with twins, is now slated to headline next year’s event.
A statement posted Thursday to Coachella’s official Facebook page read, “Following the advice of her doctors to keep a less rigorous schedule in the coming months, Beyoncé has made the decision to forgo performing at the 2017 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival.”
The April festival still has big names such as Radiohead, Kendrick Lamar, Lorde, and Future, but that isn’t stopping fans from demanding refunds or pledging to sell their tickets.