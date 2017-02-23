Beyoncé Fans Want Coachella Refunds After Pregnant Singer Postpones Set

This article originally appeared on EW.com.

Coachella beware: The Beyhive is mad and they have their stingers on.

News that Beyoncé has postponed her performance at this year’s Coachella on the advice of her doctors hasn’t gone over well on social media. Many fans are demanding a refund, not finding any solace in the fact that the singer, who’s pregnant with twins, is now slated to headline next year’s event.

A statement posted Thursday to Coachella’s official Facebook page read, “Following the advice of her doctors to keep a less rigorous schedule in the coming months, Beyoncé has made the decision to forgo performing at the 2017 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival.”

If anyone wants to go to #Coachella I'm selling my pass — BB is COMING (@bree_thecreator) February 23, 2017

I will sell my tickets @coachella — I guess it's (@PlatinumChanelD) February 23, 2017

Who wants my coachella tickets cause I ain't going anymore 🙃 pic.twitter.com/q1a0Ld2ZUo — jigga yonce (@AbdulYonce) February 23, 2017

I literally only bought a Coachella ticket for Beyoncé. This is stupid. Who wants my ticket?! — Amanda Castillo (@ACastillo121) February 23, 2017

I spent regular price last year for my Coachella ticket & this year I had to spend $200 more just to make sure I had one for Bey. — ㅤ (@IvyQuinnzel) February 23, 2017

Welp, selling my Coachella ticket weekend 1 hit me up! — Babygal (@ilyyJayy) February 23, 2017

ok but @coachella better have planned a damn good replacement for Beyoncé — sushi 🐚 mermaid (@greeentease) February 23, 2017

A lot of CC companies getting those chargeback calls today for Coachella tix. 😂 — Dynamics • £ (@theDYNAMICS) February 23, 2017

They should cancel Coachella in its entirety until Beyoncé is able to perform. — Alex Goldschmidt (@alexandergold) February 23, 2017

The main reason I was going to Coachella is because of Beyoncé and now she cancelled! I'm so sad 😭😭😭 — Stephanie 🌼 (@ImStephanieBlum) February 23, 2017

The April festival still has big names such as Radiohead, Kendrick Lamar, Lorde, and Future, but that isn’t stopping fans from demanding refunds or pledging to sell their tickets.