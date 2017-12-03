Beyoncé Changes Her Email Address Weekly, Her 'Perfect' Duet Partner Ed Sheeran Reveals

Beyoncé knows how to play hard to get… in touch with.

While most people moan about occasionally changing their passwords, the 36-year-old singer takes extra security precautions by changing her email address every week, her “Perfect” collaboration partner Ed Sheeran revealed.

“I have an email address that I email [to get in touch with Beyoncé] that actually changes every week,” Sheeran told Entertainment Tonight when chatting about the pair’s new single. “She’s very good at…”

“Hiding?” interviewer Keltie Knight suggested.

“Yeah,” the “Shape of You” crooner agreed. “It’s kind of what I inspire to be, I think.”

Sheeran, 26, also revealed that the duet had been in the works since May.

“Obviously she had twins [in June], and we finished [the song] in September, so I’ve been holding onto it since then,” he said of the song, which was just released on Thursday.

According to Sheeran, Beyoncé was a total pro and nailed the song in just one take. The songstress even had made some calls when it came to instrumentals.

“The original version of ‘Perfect’ was just an acoustic guitar and she rung me up and was like, ‘I don’t know how you feel about this but I’ve taken all the instruments off it and it’s just gonna be acoustic guitar,’ and I was like, ‘Ah that’s great, because it used to be that! ‘” he revealed. “Then when we got in together, it wasn’t so much notes, it was very much like a back and forth thing, like, ‘What’d you think of this?’ Or ‘What do you think of this?’ and [we were] probably in the studio for four hours.”

Sheeran first teased the Beyoncé collaboration on Nov. 24 during an interview with Channel 4 Radio. “I’m just basically gonna ‘Despacito’ ‘Perfect,’ ” he explained, calling it a “really f—— big deal.”

“I found a man stronger than anyone I know/ He shares my dreams I hope someday we’ll share a home/ I found love to carry more than just my secrets/ To carry love to carry children of our own,” Beyoncé sings on the track, only changing the gender pronoun in the verse.

The “Perfect” duet marks the third partnership between Sheeran and Beyoncé, as the pair have performed together twice before: at the 2015 Global Citizen Festival and again earlier that year in February, during a tribute to Stevie Wonder at Songs in the Key of Life — An All-Star Salute.