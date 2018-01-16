The Beyhive's A-list: 13 Beyoncé-loving Stars

The Pitch Perfect star might just have the best Beyoncé encounter story of all time. "I know everybody is, but I'm obsessed with Beyoncé. And I walked past Beyoncé at one point [during the 2014 Grammys] and because I'm not worthy I did not look at her," she tells Conan O'Brien on his late-night talk show. "I thought it's once in a lifetime just do it, I went back and I was like 'I'm so sorry to do this, I just wanted to meet you. You're such an inspiration.' And she stood up – she was so nice – and she points to Jay Z and says 'We just watched you in the Kennedy Show Honors. You're so great, you're so cute in your little red dress,' and she saw I had a little red dress, which means she actually watched it! Or it means I had a stroke and I imagined the whole thing."