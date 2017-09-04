'Happy Birthday to the Queen': Adele, Michelle Obama, Serena Williams and More Celebrate Beyoncé's 36th

Adele is leading the charge in paying homage to the Queen on her birthday.

The “Hello” singer took to Twitter to wish Beyoncé a happy birthday as she turned 36 on Monday. “Happy Birthday to the Queen @ Beyonce We love you like no other x,” she wrote.

Happy Birthday to the Queen @Beyonce We love you like no other x pic.twitter.com/T20htfn7yc — Adele (@Adele) September 4, 2017

Other famous friends and relatives of the Lemonade singer honored her birthday with a special tribute on her website. Michelle Obama, Kelly Rowland, her daughter Blue Ivy Carter, new-mom Serena Williams and other famous faces celebrated the big day by recreating one of Beyoncé’s most iconic looks from her “Formation” music video.

Former Destiny Child bandmate Michelle Williams, Beyoncé’s mom Tina Knowles Lawson and her husband JAY-Z’s mom Gloria Carter were also among the nearly 20 women who participated. The top of the page reads “Happy Birthday Beyoncé from Your Family and Friends,” along with a link to join them in supporting relief efforts in her hometown of Houston with the hashtag “BEYGOODHOUSTON.”

Beyoncé’s father Matthew Knowles also wished his daughter a happy birthday in an emotional Instagram post, choking back tears as he remembered the day she was born. “Happy Birthday @ beyonce! I love you and I’m so proud of you!” he captioned.

Happy Birthday @beyonce! I love you and I'm so proud of you! pic.twitter.com/bU6DqQkE1y — Mathew Knowles (@MathewKnowles) September 4, 2017

Ellen DeGeneres also wished the superstar well on Twitter, thanking her for promoting the new season of The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Tuesday. “ @ Beyonce, I love you for doing this. Happy birthday,” she wrote.

Jay Z led the crowd in a Happy Birthday sing-a-long for @Beyonce @miafest. #MadeInAmerica #HappyBirthdayBeyonce #Beyonce #JaYZ A post shared by Music Choice (@musicchoice) on Sep 3, 2017 at 8:05pm PDT

JAY-Z kicked off the celebrations last night at his annual Made in American music festival in Philadelphia, leading fans in the audience in a rendition of the “Happy Birthday” song.