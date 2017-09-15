Beyoncé takes Broadway!

The 22-time Grammy winner, 36, treated herself to a showing of the Tony-winning Dear Evan Hansen at the Music Box Theatre on Thursday evening and surprised leading man Ben Platt and the cast by meeting them after the show.

“It happened,” Platt, 23, captioned a photo of him chatting with Queen Bey on Twitter. Meanwhile, on Instagram, he wrote: “The alien called me an alien and I’m no longer living.”

And cast mate Laura Dreyfuss, who plays Zoe, put it simply: “I’m not okay.”

Kristolyn Lloyd, who plays Alana, shared the cast’s emotional reaction or “the aftermath” once Beyoncé parted ways.

The mother of three – who wowed in a metallic wrap top and black mini skirt – luckily was able to watch Platt perform nearly one month before he will bid farewell to the show’s title role on Nov. 19.

Dear Evan Hansen is now open at Broadway’s Music Box Theatre.