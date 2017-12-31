Beyoncé Shares Behind-the-Scenes Photos from 'Family Feud' Video — Including Shots of Blue Ivy

Beyoncé peeled back the curtain on JAY-Z‘s star-studded “Family Feud” music video Friday night, sharing a series of behind-the-scenes photos with her husband and their daughter Blue Ivy to Instagram.

The 36-year-old singer is featured on the song, which tackles the infidelity in the couple’s marriage. She and Blue make appearances in the video, with the 5-year-old walking her dad down a church aisle before he enters a confessional booth to disclose his sins to his wife.

Pictures from filming show that while the subject matter might have been tough, the set was filmed with happy moments, with JAY-Z sharing laughs with Blue in a few shots.

Roc Nation/Parkwood Entertainment

Of course, there are plenty of glamour shots of the former Destiny’s Child member and her over-the-top outfits — including the flowing white coat with oversized puffy sleeves that took Twitter by storm.

JAY-Z brought in many of his famous friends to star in the visual accompaniment to the song in which he confirms he cheated on wife Beyoncé.

The Ava DuVernay-directed video for his 4:44 single, “Family Feud,” tells a story over more than 400 years, beginning in the year 2444 and going backwards to the present day of 2018 where the rapper walks his daughter Blue Ivy into a church before stepping into a confessional across from his wife to confess his sins.

Beyoncé wasn’t the only one sharing behind-the-scenes “Family Feud” photos on Instagram. Celebrities like America Ferrera, Jessica Chastain, and Janet Mock — all who made cameos in the clip — also posted pics from the set once the video was released exclusively on Tidal.

The Carters are featured in the last three minutes of the eight-minute footage after Chastain, Ferrera, Thandie Newton, Michael B. Jordan, Omari Hardwick, David Oyelowo and more act out scenes of infidelity, political turmoil and murder.

This Is Us star Susan Kelechi Watson plays adult Blue Ivy and leads a discussion of amendments and rights alongside Brie Larson, Constance Wu, Niecy Nash, Rosario Dawson, Rashida Jones and Mindy Kaling, who was pregnant with daughter Katherine during filming.

“Family Feud” is far from JAY-Z’s first video featuring some Hollywood heavyweights.

He previously dropped the Friends-inspired clip for “Moonlight” with Tessa Thompson, Tiffany Haddish, Jerrod Carmichael and Issa Rae as well as the Lupita Nyong’o-starring “MaNyfaCedGod,” and “Adnis” starring Mahershala Ali.

JAY-Z’s 18th studio album, 4:44, recently received eight Grammy nominations, including Album of the Year and Best Rap Album.