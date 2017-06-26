Remy Ma Throws Major Shade at Nicki Minaj as She Wins BET Award for Best Female Hip Hop Artist

The last few years have been a non-stop ride of success for 2017 ESSENCE Festival performer Remy Ma on the professional front and now she has another accomplishment to add to her growing list.

Remy’s exciting start to this year so far has seen her snag two Grammy nominations, drop a joint album with Fat Joe, return to reality TV to celebrate Black love with her husband Papoose, go to lyrical battle with nemesis Nicki Minaj and make history at Hot 97’s Summer Jam concert with past and present women in Hip Hop.

Keeping the momentum going, she’s now snagged a 2017 BET Award for best female hip hop artist.

ESSENCE Festival 2017 single-night tickets and ticket packages are on sale now! For more info and the latest news, visit our Festival page here.

The rapstress took to the stage with words of celebration, encouragement and thanks to accept her well-deserved award. And of course, she couldn’t leave the stage without reminding the crowd of what she does best, spitting a quick verse that ended with, “And yeah that crown is coming back to the Bronx,” — an obvious message to Minaj and anyone else who considers her competition.

Remy beat out Missy Elliot, Minaj, Cardi B and Young M.A. to take home the honor. Her win brings her total list of BET Awards to four, including last year’s wins for best track of the year and best hip hop collaboration, for her hit single “All The Way Up.”

Be sure to grab your tickets to see Remy Ma light up the stage for the very first time, alongside more of the biggest names in music, at the 2017 ESSENCE Festival in New Orleans this July.

This article originally appeared on Essence.com