New Edition Join the Cast of Biopic for an Epic Tribute at the 2017 BET Awards

As if Sunday night’s BET Awards couldn’t be more incredible, the show’s tribute to iconic boy band New Edition took things to the next level.

The group took the stage at the annual event to accept the Lifetime Achievement Award, where they announced a new tour, and joined the cast of The New Edition Story for an insane tribute.

Honestly, they were giving us life and Twitter seems to have felt the same way.

They have the old and young cast on the stage with them omg my heartttt #NewEdition #BETAwards pic.twitter.com/7uNu3398AC — M. 🍭 (@mvcjb) June 26, 2017

True legends get tributed and then step on the stage and show you how it's done. #NewEdition #Betawards pic.twitter.com/fGUdBAIeU1 — Michael Blackmon (@blackmon) June 26, 2017

If the BET Awards tribute is just a glimpse of what to expect from their tour, then we’re grabbing tickets ASAP.

This article originally appeared on Essence.com