Everything You Need to Know About the 2017 BET Awards

There’s nothing better than getting an intimate look inside one of music’s biggest nights — right from your couch!

The BET Awards — honoring African Americans and other minorities in music, acting, sports and other fields of entertainment over the past year — were established in 2001 by the Black Entertainment Television network.

This year’s show will air on Sunday live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles at 8 p.m. EST on BET.

Here’s everything to know about the annual show:

Who’s Hosting?

Who better to host than Ghostbusters and Saturday Night Live star Leslie Jones? If her Twitter account is any indication, the audience is in for some big laughs.

Just in case y'all was wondering. You will be able to get this on Snapchat the day of I believe. So check it out!! @BETAwards pic.twitter.com/Vp4GU3IgrP — Leslie Jones (@Lesdoggg) June 19, 2017

“I am so excited to be hosting the BET Awards this year,” Jones said in an earlier statement. “BET was the first network and place where I was on TV — I am looking to turn this whole experience into a joyful homecoming.”

Who’s Performing?

As announced by Jones on Friday, Bruno Mars is set to open the show.

I told y’all we would start our wonderful life together, that’s why @BrunoMars and I are opening up the 2017 #BETAwards @BETAwards — Leslie Jones (@Lesdoggg) June 23, 2017

“I told y’all we would start our wonderful life together, that’s why @BrunoMars and I are opening up the 2017 #BETAwards @BETAwards,” she announced via Twitter.

And aside from Bruno, some of music’s biggest names are set to take the stage and get the crowd pumped up, including A$AP Rocky, Big Sean, Chris Brown, DJ Khaled, El Debarge, French Montana, Future, Gucci Mane, Kamasi Washington, Lil Wayne, Mary J. Blige, Maxwell, Migos, New Edition, Post Malone, Roman Gianarthur, Swae Lee, Tamar Braxton, SZA, Trey Songz and Xscape.

FROM COINAGE: 7 Most Expensive Music Videos

What About the Nominees?

Who run the world, especially during award season? Beyoncé! The singer, who just gave birth to twins last week, is on the top of the board with seven nominations.

Beyoncé is followed by Mars, who has five nominations. In addition to his performance, the “That’s What I Like” singer is nominated for Best Male R&B/Pop Artist, Coca-Cola Viewers’ Choice Award, Video Director of the Year, Video of the Year and Album of the Year.

Other nominees include Solange, who’s nominated for four awards and is up against her sister for Best Female R&B/Pop Artist. Chance the Rapper and Migos are up for four nominations as wel, and a full list of the 2017 BET Awards nominees is available here.

And the Presenters?

Yara Shahidi, Cardi B, Issa Rae, Jamie Foxx, La La Anthony, the cast of Universal Pictures’ Girls Trip (Regina Hall, Tiffany Haddish, Jada Pinkett Smith and Queen Latifah), Trevor Noah, Robin Thede, Cari Champion and Demetrius Shipp Jr. are all set to take the stage.

@FrenchMontana x #PreBETAwards! 🙌🏾 #BETAwards A post shared by #BETAwards (@betawards) on Jun 22, 2017 at 7:58am PDT

How Can You Tune In?

The BET Awards will air June 25 at 8 p.m. EST on BET from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. For viewers without cable, a live stream will be available on BET.com, as well as on YouTube. And aside from tuning in for the actual awards ceremony, a special backstage live stream will take place on Twitter starting around 8:30 p.m. EST.