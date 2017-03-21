Swan Songs: 8 Great Albums from Artists Who Died Shortly After (or Before) Release

Chuck Berry’s Chuck, his first album in 38 years, will come out this year. It’s hard to say whether Berry recorded it — with his longtime backing band — knowing that his remaining time was limited, but he did include a dedication to his wife Themetta in the album’s release statement: “My darlin’, I’m growing old! I’ve worked on this record for a long time. Now I can hang up my shoes!”

However the record turns out, it will be impossible to listen to it without Berry’s death coloring how we enjoy the music. Given that the man was 90, it doesn’t carry quite the same shock as, say, David Bowie‘s Blackstar, which was released days before the legend’s unexpected death from cancer in January 2016. But it’ll be in good company — here are eight albums that are forever inextricably linked with their creators’ deaths.

Life After Death, the Notorious B.I.G.

Nominated for three Grammy awards in 1998, Life After Death, was, eerily, supposed to come out on Halloween 1996, but was shelved until spring of 1997. As we all know, Biggie was killed in a drive-by shooting on March 9, 1997, two weeks before the album’s release, lending a morbid sheen to the album’s cover art — which was chosen in advance and not post-mortem decision — and the album’s violent lyrics.

Blackstar, David Bowie

The world got two days to digest Blackstar — released on Bowie’s 69th birthday — before he died in 2016. Bowie hid his sickness from the backing musicians on the album, and though the lyrics in retrospect seem to obviously paint a man facing the end of his life, the world was still blindsided by the one-two punch of Blackstar and his death. In many ways, it was an artistic feat no one but him could — or would dare to — pull off.

The Wind, Warren Zevon

Zevon started work on The Wind after being diagnosed with inoperable lung cancer, with an all-star cast that included Tom Petty, Bruce Springsteen, Don Henley, Mick Fleetwood and Billy Bob Thornton. The album swings between rockers — check out Bruce Springsteen’s literally amplifier-frying guitar solos on “Disorder in the House” — and poignant ballads, including a cover of “Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door” and one of Zevon’s finest compositions, “Keep Me in Your Heart for a While.” He died two weeks after its release in August 2003.

Pearl, Janis Joplin

Loaded with Joplin’s best-known hits — and named for her nickname — Pearl was recorded staring in early September 1970. Her final recording session took place Oct. 1 and yielded “Mercedes-Benz,” made all the more heart-rending by her adorable spoken word intro: “I’m gonna do this one in one take.” She did, and it was her last recorded work. The album came out in January of 1971.

Genius Loves Company, Ray Charles

Charles recorded his final album with a truly staggering lineup of duet partners, including B.B. King, Van Morrison, Willie Nelson, and of course Norah Jones. Recording sessions lasted slightly less than a year, from June 2003 to March 2004; Charles died in June 2004, and Genius Loves Company came out to widespread acclaim in August 2004.

You Want It Darker, Leonard Cohen

Cohen made waves during the press round for You Want It Darker by announcing that he was “ready to die.” The album, truly the work of a man confronting his own end, came out — and then he did, just under a month later in November 2016. It was a dignified, tidy last chapter for a literary songwriter who personified class and worldly decorum up until the end.

Grievous Angel, Gram Parsons

Recorded in the summer of 1973 as Parsons — a hugely-influential-if-largely-unknown-in-his-time figure of ’60s folk and country-rock — battled alcohol and opiate addictions, Grievous Angel showcases his chemistry with Emmylou Harris as much as it does his songwriting talents. Parsons died that September, and it was released the following year to critical acclaim but little commercial success. Thankfully, in the intervening decades, it’s come to be hailed as a classic.

Milk and Honey, John Lennon

Lennon was in the middle of recording what would become Milk and Honey when he was killed by Mark David Chapman on Dec. 8, 1980. Lennon’s widow, Yoko Ono, compiled his demos and some outtakes from their previous album, Double Fantasy, for Milk and Honey, and while the rawness of Lennon’s tracks is harshly juxtaposed against Ono’s more polished songs, it’s impossible to deny the emotion behind a song like “Grow Old Together,” which Lennon demoed in Bermuda in 1980.

Closer, Joy Division

Joy Division’s swan song was written in late 1979 and early 1980 while lead singer Ian Curtis was battling both epilepsy — worsened by the band’s performance schedule and his medication regimen — and the disintegration of his marriage. The album was finished in March 1980; Curtis would hang himself in May at the age of 23. The album was released in July, following arguably the band’s finest moment, the non-album single “Love Will Tear Us Apart.” That song would serve, both literally and figuratively, as Curtis’ epitaph.