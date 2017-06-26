It’s about to get hot in here, and it’s not just us.

These 15 videos, from John Legend’s romantic ballad to Justin Bieber’s steamy club hit, feature some of the most intense makeout scenes in music history.

Justin Bieber: “What Do You Mean”

There’s a reason this Bieber video has more than a billion (yep, with a “b”) views on YouTube. The star and model Xenia Deli don’t hold back the passion as they roll around a neon-lit bed together.

Taylor Swift: “Wildest Dreams”

Swift really is just like us, in that we, too, would choose Scott Eastwood to make out with in our big budget video.

Disclosure Ft. Lorde: “Magnets”

In her collaboration with the electronic duo, Lorde plays a woman who first passionately carries on an affair with a cheater and then punishes him in the best/ worst way.

Justin Timeberlake: “TKO”

When she isn’t dragging him behind her truck, Riley Keough is sans-pants making out — and more — with Timberlake on a kitchen counter.

Selena Gomez: “Hands to Myself”

Thank you, Selena, for introducing us to the perfection that is Christopher Mason.

Zayn: “Pillowtalk”

The singer and his supermodel girlfriend, Gigi Hadid, are true real life relationship goals in his trippy and romantic clip.

John Legend: “All of Me”

Our second member of the Billion Views Club features Legend and wife Chrissy Teigen kissing over a dining table, in a shower and in a pool. Need we say more?

DNCE: “Toothbrush”

Frontman Joe Jonas and Ashley Graham make us all kinds of jealous with their hallway canoodling.

Ariana Grande Ft. Mac Miller: “The Way”

Before they began dating IRL, Grande and her rapper beau were getting familiar with each other’s lips for the singer’s 2013 video.

Halsey: “Ghost”

Halsey and her music video lover bring sultry Lost in Translation vibes as they share a Tokyo bed.

Charlie Puth Ft. Meghan Trainor: “Marvin Gaye”

We may not actually get to see the pair of stars lock lips, but the school full of other people making out makes up for it.

Kanye West: “Bound 2”

Who could forget the rapper and his now-wife Kim Kardashian West riding that motorcycle in a completely wrong, yet totally right way? Not us.

Lady Gaga: “Paparazzi”

They end up trying to kill each other, but before that, Gaga and Alexander Skarsgard show us everything we’ve ever wanted to see in a makeout.

PartyNextDoor: “Come and See Me”

It’s hard to disappoint with a kiss in the rain, and when you add Kylie Jenner into the occasion you’re basically guaranteed an almost too-hot-to-handle video moment.

Ansel Elgort: “Theif”

Elgort enlisted girlfriend Violetta Komyshan to play his on-screen love who gets sensual with him in his apartment.