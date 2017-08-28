The Greatest, Most Emotional & Unexpected Moments of the 2017 MTV VMAs

TRANSGENDER SERVICE MEMBERS WALK THE RED CARPET

A group of transgender military members and veterans walked the red carpet alongside leaders of GLAAD and SPARTA. The appearance followed President Trump's order formally telling the Department of Defense to reverse a 2016 order that allowed transgender members to serve openly.

"It doesn’t matter who you are, our nation is only safe if we have the best and brightest in our country serving in the military," Army Capt. Jennifer Peace said on the carpet. "There was a time when blacks couldn’t serve, women couldn’t serve, where gays and lesbians couldn’t serve, and there was a time when trans people couldn’t serve. But today the armed forces are open to everyone regardless of your race, gender, religion, or anything else. If you’re willing to serve our country and you’re among the most qualified in the nation, you should be welcome in the United States armed forces just like everyone else."