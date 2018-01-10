Music
16 Times Kelly Clarkson Made More Sense Than Everyone Else
The singer shuts down haters, promotes body positivity and reminds us what really, really matters in life. Thanks, girl
By Alison Schwartz•@alisonbrooke and Lydia Price•@lydsprice
WHEN SHE SAID WHAT EVERY MOM IS THINKING
"[Kids] are challenging. Wine is necessary. They’re great though. Out of the mouths of babes. They say stuff where you’re like ‘Damn.’ They call you out. I know it sounds silly but kids teach you to be a better human. They’re watching every moment, not only me at home but me sitting here with y’all.”
“I hope with our two boys and our two girls that they see their parents as successful, loving and respectful people ‘cause that’s what we want for them. I’m going to teach my kids to do what they love, regardless if they’re the most famous person doing it. Love what you do. Love who you work with and don’t work with people you don’t and don’t do things you don’t love.”
WHEN SHE DISHED ON BEING WEIGHT SHAMED AT ALL SIZES
“Even on American Idol I was really thin, but I was bigger than the other girls on the show, so people would say things to me. But luckily I am superconfident, so I’ve never had a problem with shutting people down and saying, ‘Yeah, you know, that’s just what I’m rocking. It’s fine.’ ”
— to PEOPLE
WHEN SHE SANG HER OWN PRAISES
“I think [my performance with Pink the AMAs] was the most powerful moment for me in 2017, other than being a mom. I’m a badass mom. Or least I aim to be.”
WHEN SHE REMOVED TOXIC PEOPLE FROM HER LIFE
"There's a song on My December called 'Sober.' There's this line, 'picked the weeds but kept the flowers' and I just live my life by that because you are who you surround yourself with. I was around some really negative people, and I got out of it because I had a lot of great people there, too. It was a case of turning around, facing them and walking toward the light."
— to Attitude magazine
WHEN SHE DISCOURAGED EARLY MARRIAGE
"I think the biggest [key to marriage bliss] is just getting married later in life…You change so much in your twenties. I mean, [my husband] got married at 21 in his first marriage, and they both went, 'What?!' It can be very hard to grow in the same way. Your twenties are all about growth, and giant [mistakes].
"I'm from a small town in the South. Everyone thought I was gay 'cause I wasn't married with kids already [in my twenties]! And I was like, 'That's kind of insulting to the gay community!' But, especially in this day and age, I had a very high bar."
— to Good Housekeeping
WHEN SHE REVEALED SHE STRUGGLED TO FIND HAPPINESS DESPITE LOOKING HEALTHY ON THE OUTSIDE
"When I was really skinny, I wanted to kill myself. I was miserable, like inside and out, for four years of my life. But no one cared, because aesthetically you make sense… It was a very dark time for me. I thought the only way out was quitting. I like wrecked my knees and my feet because all I would do is put in headphones and run. I was at the gym all the time."
— to Attitude magazine
WHEN SHE STRESSED THE IMPORTANCE OF FINANCIAL INDEPENDENCE
"I have an awesome life, and I can hold this down on my own. I learned that from my mother. She depended a lot, financially, on a man. I don't depend on [my husband], and he doesn't depend on me. We made our own way in our own right, and I think that's what really helps [our marriage]."
— to Good Housekeeping
WHEN SHE GOT REAL ABOUT THE CHALLENGES OF PREGNANCY
"Anytime I see someone pregnant, I just pray for them. [Pregnancy] was literally the worst moments of my life. I'm not kidding — I wish I were that girl that [had good memories of pregnancy]. But no. Nope. Don't miss it. It's as if someone was in an accident — they're pregnant, I'm like, 'Oh my God.'"
WHEN SHE MADE IT SOCIALLY ACCEPTABLE TO BRAG ABOUT YOUR FAMILY
"I have the coolest mother-in-law [Reba McEntire], and you all can suck it."
—at the ACM Awards
WHEN SHE SHUT DOWN BODY HATERS
"You're just who you are. We are who we are. Whatever size."
AND THEN WHEN SHE HELPED US LOVE OUR BODIES
"I've just never cared what people think. It's more if I'm happy and I'm confident and feeling good. That's always been my thing. And more so now, since having a family – I don't seek out any other acceptance."
— to Heat
WHEN SHE REMINDED US ABOUT THE POWER OF MUSIC
"I was very much an outsider as a kid, and music kind of saved me."
WHEN SHE SET A GOAL WE CAN ALL RELATE TO
"I've accomplished a lot, but I guess the biggest success I want is that whenever I die, people will say, 'She was so successful as a mother and as a wife.' That's kind of a big goal."
WHEN SHE GAVE US ATTAINABLE #RELATIONSHIPGOALS WITH HUSBAND BRANDON BLACKSTOCK
"I always swore ours would not be a relationship where we have to schedule sex. That is never going to happen."
— to Redbook
WHEN SHE INSPIRED US TO MAKE A DIFFERENCE
"I'm considerably blessed in my life. I came from nothing, and my life took a whirlwind change overnight. My life couldn't be any better. But you just pause and go, 'Why wouldn't you want to give back? Why wouldn't you want to help out when you have so much spotlight to share?'"
WHEN SHE REVEALED WHAT'S REALLY IMPORTANT TO HER
"I love what I do, but I feel like I relied on my career a lot for my self-worth. And now I'm more than that. I'm a mother and a wife and have this whole other thing going on."
— to PEOPLE
