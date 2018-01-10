WHEN SHE SAID WHAT EVERY MOM IS THINKING

"[Kids] are challenging. Wine is necessary. They’re great though. Out of the mouths of babes. They say stuff where you’re like ‘Damn.’ They call you out. I know it sounds silly but kids teach you to be a better human. They’re watching every moment, not only me at home but me sitting here with y’all.”

“I hope with our two boys and our two girls that they see their parents as successful, loving and respectful people ‘cause that’s what we want for them. I’m going to teach my kids to do what they love, regardless if they’re the most famous person doing it. Love what you do. Love who you work with and don’t work with people you don’t and don’t do things you don’t love.”

— at the NBCUniversal Winter 2018 TCA Press Tour