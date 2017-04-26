New YouTube Competition Series Best.Cover.Ever Offers Emerging Musicians a Chance at Stardom

Justin Bieber, The Weeknd, Tori Kelly and 5 Seconds of Summer are just a few of today’s biggest musicians who owe their careers to YouTube after fighting hard to make their wildest dreams come true.

As one of the best places around to discover not only new music but also new artists, Ryan Seacrest Productions and Endemol Shine North America are giving emerging musicians from around the world a chance for international fame.

Best.Cover.Ever., a cutting-edge talent competition series hosted by Grammy Award-winning artist Ludacris and featuring Demi Lovato, Backstreet Boys and Jason Derulo, is set to premiere exclusively on YouTube later this year.

“These new young artists will also have the chance to work alongside some of the most renowned musicians in the world, which we hope will generate some great experiences for the artists and contestants alike, and, in turn produce some memorable performances,” Executive Producer Ryan Seacrest said in a press release.

Kicking off the first submission phase beginning today through May 19, co-hosts will call upon competing musicians to perform a cover of one of their biggest hits—“As Long As You Love Me” by Backstreet Boys, “Confident” by Demi Lovato and “Trumpets” by Jason Derulo. After putting their own unique twist on one of the hit songs, each hopeful musician can upload the video to YouTube and cross their fingers that they will land the ultimate prize: the opportunity to perform a duet with the superstar artist that will premiere on YouTube!

Throughout the series, several other surprise music megastars will encourage fans to record covers of their songs on future dates.

Fans can upload their videos, follow submissions and watch the series by subscribing to the Best.Cover.Ever. channel on YouTube, and can learn more by going to TheBestCoverEver.com.