The Cardi B Guide to Living Your Best Life

BE A ROLE MODEL
The rapper admitted in an Instagram video that she wants to be a better role model for younger girls. "I realized, after Halloween, a lot of little girls, they be looking up to me," she said. "They love me, and I’m thinking to myself, like, 'Yo, I really need to be a better example.' "
BE PICKY WHEN LOOKING FOR A BEAU
During an interview with Radar Radio, Cardi B answered fans' burning relationship questions. One in particular got a memorable response from the Bronx, New York, native: "How can I trap a man before Christmas?" she asked.
"You can't really trap one that fast … unless he's broke and you have an apartment and you're feeding him," Cardi B responded. "Don't rush because you're cold, bitch. Get a coat. You don't want to get somebody you just don't like … you don't need a man."
KNOW YOUR SELF-WORTH
Cardi B admits she was made to feel insecure back when she worked as a stripper in New York City. In fact, those feelings of inadequacy were what prompted her to stop dancing. "It made me feel like I was never really good enough," she said of her early career in an interview.
SPEAK YOUR MIND WHENEVER YOU NEED TO
Cardi B is known to call her haters out, so it's no surprise she did just that when hotel staff claimed to have smelled weed coming from the rapper's room following a performance. "None of my team members smoke weed," she said in a video obtained by TMZ. "If they was to kick us out for something else, alright. But for weed, I’m not taking that because we do not smoke."
COME UP WITH YOUR OWN UNIQUE … SOUND
Need to fill an awkward silence? Start making weird sounds, like Cardi B did during her interview with Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon. Her favorites? "Mmhmm" "Eeuym" and "Oooum."
WHEN YOU 'FEEL UGLY,' GRAB SOME SUNGLASSES
At the start of that same video clip, Cardi B greeted her fans before stopping herself and saying, "I look ugly, give me one second." She stopped the video to grab sunglasses. "I still feel ugly, but it's the lighting, it's the lighting!"
Lesson: Whenever you feel less-than-stellar, channel Cardi B and sport a pair of sunglasses … and blame the lighting if you're feeling off your selfie game. Genius.
