The Cardi B Guide to Living Your Best Life

BE PICKY WHEN LOOKING FOR A BEAU

During an interview with Radar Radio, Cardi B answered fans' burning relationship questions. One in particular got a memorable response from the Bronx, New York, native: "How can I trap a man before Christmas?" she asked.

"You can't really trap one that fast … unless he's broke and you have an apartment and you're feeding him," Cardi B responded. "Don't rush because you're cold, bitch. Get a coat. You don't want to get somebody you just don't like … you don't need a man."