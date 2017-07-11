14 of the Most Savage Breakup Anthems of All Time

Breakups suck. But breakup songs? Those are always awesome.

Whether you’re going through a terrible breakup or just ending the awkward texting-every-day-but-can’t-seem-to-set-up-an-actual-date Tinder relationship that we’ve all been through, we’ve got 14 wonderfully savage breakup anthems to make you feel better through it all — and to caption the “I’m living my best life” Instagrams you’ll be sure to post this weekend.

“SORRY NOT SORRY” BY DEMI LOVATO

This video contains some NSFW language.



Lyric Most Likely to End Up as an Instagram Caption: It’s a tie between “Now payback is a bad b—-/ And baby I’m the baddest” and “Being so bad got me feeling so good/ Showing you up like I knew that I would/ Baby, I’m sorry I’m not sorry”

“PICTURE TO BURN” BY TAYLOR SWIFT

Lyric Most Likely to End Up as an Instagram Caption: “Watch me strike a match on all my wasted time/ As far as I’m concerned, you’re just another picture to burn” (preferably as the caption to an artfully arranged collage of Polaroid photos)

“SORRY” BY BEYONCÉ

This video contains some NSFW language.

Lyric Most Likely to End Up as an Instagram Caption: “Middle fingers up/ Put ’em hands high/ Wave ’em in his face/ Tell him ‘Boy, bye'”

“SINCE U BEEN GONE” BY KELLY CLARKSON

Lyric Most Likely to End Up as an Instagram Caption: The same ones we used as our AIM away message in high school — “Since u been gone/ I can breathe for the first time/ I’m so moving on/ Thanks to you/ Now I get/ What I want”

“SHOUT OUT TO MY EX” BY LITTLE MIX

Lyric Most Likely to End Up as an Instagram Caption: “Here’s to my ex/ Hey, look at me now/ I’m all the way up, I swear you’ll never bring me down”

“STRONGER” BY BRITNEY SPEARS

Lyric Most Likely to End Up as an Instagram Caption: “My loneliness ain’t killing me no more”

“DANCING ON MY OWN” BY ROBYN

Lyric Most Likely to End Up as an Instagram Caption: “I’ll keep dancing on my own”

“TAKE A BOW” BY RIHANNA

Lyric Most Likely to End Up as an Instagram Caption: “You look so dumb right now,” most likely accompanied by a GIF of Rihanna singing the exact same thing.

“CRY ME A RIVER” BY JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE

Lyric Most Likely to End Up as an Instagram Caption: “The bridges will burn/ But now it’s your turn to cry/ So cry me a river … The damage is done/ So I guess I’ll be leaving”

“FORGET YOU” BY CEE-LO

Lyric Most Likely to End Up as an Instagram Caption: “I pity the fool that falls in love with you/ Ooh, she’s a gold digger/ Just thought you should know”

“TOO LITTLE TOO LATE” BY JOJO

Lyric Most Likely to End Up as an Instagram Caption: “Letting you go/ I’m loving myself/ You got a problem/ But don’t come asking me for help”

“BANG BANG BANG” BY SELENA GOMEZ

Lyric Most Likely to End Up as an Instagram Caption: “My new boy used to be a model/ He looks way better than you … When I’m out having fun/ You’re gonna be the one that’s broken”

“BEFORE HE CHEATS” BY CARRIE UNDERWOOD

Lyric Most Likely to End Up as an Instagram Caption: “I might have saved a little trouble for the next girl/ Because the next time that he cheats/ You know it won’t be on me … Maybe next time he’ll think before he cheats”

“THNKS FR THE MMRS” BY FALL OUT BOY

Lyric Most Likely to End Up as an Instagram Caption: “Thanks for the memories, even though they weren’t so great/ He tastes like you, only sweeter”