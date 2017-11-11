Top Music & TV Exec Benny Medina Accused of Sexual Attack: 'I Could Not Fight Him Off' Alleges Actor Jason Dottley

Music executive Benny Medina has been accused of attempting to rape Sordid Lives: The Series actor Jason Dottley.

In an article published by the Advocate Friday, Dottley, 36, claimed Medina — who has managed the careers of several A-list stars like Jennifer Lopez, Will Smith and Mariah Carey, as well as execute producing The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air (which was based on his life) —allegedly tried to rape him at Medina’s Los Angeles mansion in December 2008.

Medina’s attorneys Howard Weitzman and Shawn Holley said in a statement to PEOPLE, “Benny Medina categorically denies the allegation of attempted rape.”

The actor claimed Medina invited him and a friend, fellow actor T. Ashanti Mozelle, for a tour of the home, at which point Medina led Dottley to his bedroom and allegedly attacked him.

Mozelle, who had been swimming in Medina’s pool, told the Advocate he walked into the bedroom and claimed he saw the music executive on top of Dottley.

“[Mozelle] burst in the room and [was] screaming something like, ‘Get off him!'” Dottley told the publication. “Benny Medina got off of me and grabbed me again by the chest of my shirt and threw me at — not to, but at — his bedroom door and all he said was ‘You two get the f— out of here.'”

Dottley told PEOPLE Friday he was left feeling “powerless” during and after the alleged attack.

“What I remember most about the encounter with Benny was the feeling of giving up,” Dottley says. “The moment I realized that I could not fight him off, that I was slowly losing my ability to breathe because of his arm on my neck, that moment of complete and utter powerlessness, that’s what I remember the most.”

Speaking of the alleged incident, Dottley said Medina’s change in demeanor was like “Jekyll and Hyde,” and that he was scared of telling anyone of the incident, including his then-husband and playwright, Del Shore, whom Dottley claims the music exec threatened.

“You don’t try to rape someone, then threaten to kill their husband via text message if you aren’t incredibly fearless of what you’re doing,” Dottley says. “This could not have been his first time.”

The actor told PEOPLE he found “strength in numbers” after Anthony Rapp came forward with his account of alleged sexual assault.

“[His] story gave me the biggest push because I related to him as a gay man, being preyed on by another gay man,” Dottley says. “So as the count grew, so did my confidence. I wrote my #MeToo story with no names in direct response to Anthony Rapp coming forward.”

He adds that he has no regrets about coming forward with his story.

“[I feel] so incredibly empowered and hopeful that just like the ones before me gave me courage, I hope to help another victim come forward,” he says.