Scottish pop band Belle & Sebastian showed up to a gig in Minnesota missing something very important: their drummer.

Frontman Stuart Murdoch enlisted the help of Twitter users on Tuesday after the band left North Dakota, forgetting pajama-clad drummer Richard Colburn in a local Walmart in the process.

“S—, we left Richard in North Dakota,” Murdoch tweeted. “Anyone want to be a hero and get him to St Paul, Minnesota somehow. The gig hangs in the balance..😳”

During an interview with Minnesota radio station The Current, Murdoch said he last saw Colburn when the musician headed into the Walmart as Murdoch was leaving the store.

He added that, thanks to cell phones, the band had abandoned their system for making sure all members were on the bus.

“Richard didn’t have his phone with him,” the singer continued. “He had a credit card, but he still sat in Walmart for hours, but the thing is, he was probably thinking that we were … somebody was going to notice, but the trouble is everybody went to bed.”

Thanks to Murdoch’s Twitter plea, fans and friends of the band offered to drive Colburn to Bismarck to catch a flight to Minnesota. The effort was successful.

“Thanks for your help folks. We have Richard on a plane now, so everything is ok. He’s in his pyjamas, sitting with a mimosa😉🍸” Murdoch said in a follow-up tweet.

Soon, the Colburn was reunited with the band and Murdoch tweeted a photo of the relieved group.

“One big happy bus X,” he wrote alongside the picture.

The band has since taken measures to ensure the situation doesn’t happen again. Along with a photo, Murdoch tweeted, “A new sign appeared on our bus. Should be ok now..😉”

The picture showed a sign that read: “PLACE THIS IN DRIVER SEAT WHEN LEAVING THE BUS AT NIGHT. SOMEONE IS OFF THE BUS.”

Belle & Sebastian set off on their North American tour in July.