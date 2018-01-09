Bella Thorne Tearfully Tells Fans to 'Stay Strong' After Revealing She Was Sexually Abused

Bella Thorne is thanking her fans for their support one day after sharing her account with sexual abuse.

The actress, 20, shared an emotional video on her Instagram Story Monday, expressing her appreciation for the messages and comments she’s received after detailing her childhood trauma.

“Reading about all the people sharing your sexual abuse stories with me from mine and I just want to say I’m really proud of all you guys,” Thorne said.

“I’m really proud. Stay strong. Peace. I love you guys,” she added.

#TruthHasAVoice STAY STONG GUYS, stay strong!! I believe you can do it, just please, dont give up, it'll get better, it'll stop , I promise you, just dont give up. @bellathorne pic.twitter.com/Z1BDFNlzx2 — #TruthHasAVoice (@celebconfes) January 8, 2018

Thorne opened up more about suffering sexual abuse as a child on Instagram Sunday, the same day as the 75th Golden Globe Awards, where many attendees wore black in support of the Time’s Up movement, which focuses on combatting discrimination, harassment and abuse in the workplace.

“I was sexually abused and physically growing up from the day I can remember till I was 14..when I finally had the courage to lock my door at night and sit by it. All damn night. Waiting for someone to take advantage of my life again. Over and over I waited for it to stop and finally it did,” she wrote in the caption.

Thorne, who did not name her alleged abuser, concluded her post, “But some of us aren’t as lucky to get out alive. Please today stand up for every soul Mistreated. #timesup.”