Bella Thorne Stands Up to Her Flaky Man in Liam Payne’s New ‘Bedroom Floor’ Music Video

Bella Thorne is mad as hell and she’s not going to take it anymore.

The Famous in Love actress, 20, stars in the new music video for One Direction-alum Liam Payne‘s single, “Bedroom Floor.”

While Payne looks on and croons lyrics like, “You said it was over / But your clothes say different on my bedroom floor,” Thorne grapples with an on-again-off-again beau who has wandering eyes.

The fun clip starts with Thorne and the floppy-haired man in bed together, their clothes strewn across her — you guessed it — bedroom floor.

Later, Thorne and her boyfriend argue in the kitchen, before the sexy starlet throws him out. He’s kicked to the curb, but only briefly — they appear later in the video canoodling in the house’s pool.

A rollicking party marks the final straw for Thorne, though, who catches her man flirting with another woman while Payne looks on.

RELATED VIDEO: Bella Thorne Reveals Why She’s Obsessed With Dove Cameron

The video ends with Thorne — clad in vixen red — picking her ex-lover’s clothes off the bedroom floor and tossing them into the pool.

Bedroom floor vid coming soon✨ @liampayne A post shared by BELLA (@bellathorne) on Nov 1, 2017 at 12:46pm PDT

Thorne teased her appearance in the video with an Instagram last week, posting an image of herself with the U.K. singer.

After debuting the video, Payne, 24, thanked fans for their support, writing on Twitter, “Just landed in New York wow I’m so happy you guys love it thanks for trending it for me you truly are the best fans a guy could ask for.”