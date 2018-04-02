Bella Thorne Says She's Taking a 'Break from Social Media,' But Is It an April Fool's Day Joke?

Did Bella Thorne really reveal she’s taking a break from social media for the rest of the year?

On Sunday, which also happened to be April Fool’s Day, the 20-year-old announced that she would be going on a social media hiatus.

“Work is tomorrow ???:((( decided to take a break from social media for the rest of the year. I love you guys promise I’m still here 🙄,” she wrote on Instagram alongside a picture of herself wearing a pink bra and partially unbuttoned bottoms.

She also made a similar declaration on Twitter, writing, “I have decided to take a break from social media all together for the rest of the year. I love you guys. ”

I have decided to take a break from social media all together for the rest of the year. I love you guys. ❤️ — bella thorne (@bellathorne) April 1, 2018

While Thorne has not commented further on whether her social media hiatus is for real, on Monday she shared a video of two dogs playfully fighting on her Instagram Stories.

In addition to promoting her movie Midnight Sun, the 20-year-old has opened up recently about her experiences being slut-shamed.

“I think the most hurtful [thing is] when people look at you and they’re like, ‘Oh, [you’re] dressing a certain way. You have to be covered up or else you’re a slut of some sort,’ or whatever they want to call you. Whatever demeaning term they think fits you best,” Thorne told Entertainment Tonight last month.

She went on to add that it feels particularly hurtful when people assume she dresses a certain way because she was a victim of sexual assault as a child.

“If someone says, like, ‘Why do you dress that way? Is it because something that happened when you were younger?’ And you’re like, ‘Oh, maybe it actually is. Hmm, that’s a good point.’ You know, it’s like kind of those small moments where you’re like ‘Oof, I wish that didn’t dig as deep as it did,’ ” Thorne told ET.