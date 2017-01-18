Bella Hadid Is ‘Hurt’ Selena Gomez and The Weeknd Are Dating: Source

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd (né Abel Tesfaye) make up Hollywood’s latest hot couple, but there are definitely hurt feelings when it comes to his ex, Bella Hadid.

“Bella and Abel’s split wasn’t dramatic, but of course she’s hurt and pissed that he’s moved on so quickly with Selena,” says an insider, who adds that it was Hadid, 20, who ultimately pulled the plug on the duo’s romance.

One day after Gomez, 24, and The Weeknd, 26, were spotted kissing while on a date in L.A., Hadid unfollowed the “Same Old Love” singer on Instagram and later posted a photo of herself flipping the bird.

For more on Gomez and The Weeknd’s new romance and Hadid’s reaction, pick up the latest issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands Friday.

However, multiple sources tell PEOPLE that Gomez and Hadid were never close friends and there was no betrayal involved.

“They’ve always been friendly, but they’re not best friends,” says one Gomez source. Adds another Gomez pal: “Selena knows Bella through Taylor [Swift] and her squad, but they’ve never been close.”

According to the pal, Gomez and The Weeknd “met a while ago and connected over music.” While the duo’s fans will have to stay tuned to see if there’s a musical collaboration on the way, multiple sources say their romance is just starting to heat up.

“It’s new and nothing serious yet,” says the Gomez source.