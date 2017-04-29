Bella Hadid Breaks Her Silence About the Fyre Festival Controversy: ‘This Is Something I Couldn’t Stand By’

Bella Hadid, who has received backlash along with other models that promoted the now-disastrous Fyre Festival, posted a note to her Twitter on Saturday addressing the controversy.

“Hey guys,” the 20-year-old began her message. “I just wanted to address Fyre Festival…Even though this was not my project what so ever, nor was I informed about the production or process of the festival in any shape or form, I do know that it has always been out of great intent and they truly wanted all of us to have the time of our lives. I initially trusted this would be an amazing & memorable experience for all of us, which is why I agreed to do one promotion…not knowing about the disaster that was to come…I feel so sorry and badly because this is something I couldn’t stand by, although of course if I would have known about the outcome, you would have all known too.”

She continued, “I hope everyone is safe and back with their families and loved ones…xo,” wrapping her statement with a blue butterfly and blue heart emoji.

Hadid, Emily Ratajkowski, Hailey Baldwin, Chanel Iman and more models had urged their fans to purchase tickets to the event, touted as a music festival heaven for those willing to shell out up to $250,000 for a single weekend. (Hadid, Ratajowski and several other models were also first generated buzz for the festival last year when they shared dozens of bikini pictures on Instagra to tease the festival.)

But when attendees arrived at the Bahamian venue, all they found was chaos — no luxurious housing, no gourmet meals and no musical acts. Festival-goers shared images on social media of their disappointing meals — cheese splayed on bread with a small salad for dinner — and their accommodations, which were little more than relief tents and mattresses. Attendees also complained about the lack of services and overall chaos involved in trying to get to the actual festival, which promised performances by Blink 182, Rae Sremmund, Skepta, Desiigner, Tyga and Pusha T.

Kendall Jenner has received a considerable amount of backlash but has not made a formal statement like Hadid, instead choosing to pose for a topless photo with thigh-high orange boots amidst the flack.