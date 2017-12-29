Becky G revealed on Friday she has a half-sister she previously hadn’t told her fans about.

In a long and emotional message posted to the 20-year-old Mexican-American singer’s social media accounts, she announced that “today is my half sister’s 18th birthday.”

“Yes I said it,” she added. “My half sister.”

“I learned about Amber when I was 13 years old,” she continued, before adding that her half-sister “hasn’t always been a part of our family for reasons bigger than us.”

“We met for the first time this year. Her relations to the family in the past were always through my dad. At least up until recently,” the Power Rangers star said.

“Although there has been effort on both sides to move forward in a positive direction, it takes time to catch up on 18 years and to process it all. It’s not something that happens over night. It’s all been an emotional rollercoaster,” she continued.

While Becky G declined to provide further details on what kept Amber from being a more active part of her family’s life, she added that “there is no hate or negativity towards her or her family. I say that from the bottom of my heart.”

RELATED VIDEO: Becky G and Boyfriend Sebastian Lletget Cutest Moments

The 20-year-old also revealed that she “had made a promise to myself that the day that Amber turned 18 was the day that I would reach out… in hopes that we can move forward in whatever direction us two decided to move in.”

“Amber, you are not forgotten, locked away in a closet, hidden or hated. I don’t know what your journey has been this far in life. But since I’ve learned about you I can tell you, I’ve always thought about you, I’ve always prayed for you, & I’ve tried to put myself in your shoes a million times. What happened between our parents was not our fault,” the singer continued.

“I want you to know that I wish you all the best in life and that you find happiness wherever your heart takes you. What the future has in store for us two is unknown but I needed you [to] know this,” she added.