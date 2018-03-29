Beck and Alison Brie Break It Down in Vibrant Edgar Wright-Directed 'Colors' Video

Beck‘s new music video for “Colors” features the genre-bending performer busting a move with actress Alison Brie.

The aptly titled clip, from the mind of director Edgar Wright, is a swirling psychedelic production number, cutting rapid intercuts between yellow and blue backgrounds — with an army of similarly hued dancers to match. Beck and Brie, meanwhile, donned classic white formal attire.

The song is the title track off of Beck’s latest album, released in October. His previous album, 2014’s Morning Phase, memorably nabbed the album of the year honor, besting Ed Sheeran‘s x, Sam Smith‘s debut and Beyoncé‘s “surprise” album.

Beck in the music video for "Colors."

Wright, who recently directed Baby Driver in addition to the music video, recently won a bet against Kumail Nanjiani, star of The Big Sick. Nanjiani and wife Emily V. Gordon wrote the screenplay to the hit comedy, but their Oscar nomination was (mildly) spoiled by the taste of an unloved veggie.

“I told @kumailn that he and @emilyvgordon would get a best screenplay nomination and that if I was right, he had to eat a bowl of brussel sprouts,” Wright explained.

After a few hours had passed, The Big Sick writer confirmed he would be keeping his side of the bargain, re-tweeting Wright’s message and added: “Edgar loves brussel sprouts. I hate brussel sprouts. Tonight I will be eating a bowl of brussel sprouts and enjoying it for the first time.”