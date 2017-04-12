Bebe Rexha on Kylie Jenner Comparisons: ‘I Was Blonde First’ — But ‘I See Pictures and Am Like “Is That Me or Kylie?”‘

Don’t get it twisted: Bebe Rexha is not Kylie Jenner, nor is she a Kylie Jenner wannabe.

After the pop star dropped the music video for her single “I Got You,” the internet began commenting on her uncanny likeness to the youngest KarJenner.

“Nobody’s ever walked up to me and said, ‘Are you Kylie?'” Rexha, 27, tells PEOPLE. “But I definitely get that a lot.”

The New York native says the buzz about her lookalike began last fall.

“It was after she went blonde. Everybody was like, ‘You look like a wannabe Kylie.’ I was like, ‘No!’ I was blonde first,” Rexha says of Jenner, who dyed her locks platinum in September. “She has way more fans, she was bigger before … That’s just the way the world works. Sometimes I do see pictures, and I’m like, ‘Oh my God, is that me or Kylie?’ I question. But you know what, she’s killing it, and, I’m just doing my thing.”

Indeed, Rexha’s star only continues to grow brighter. She’s penned hits for everyone from Rihanna and Eminem (“The Monster”) to David Guetta (“Hey Mama”) and Iggy Azalea (“Team”). She sings the hook on G-Eazy‘s hit “Me, Myself & I,” which peaked at No. 7 on the Billboard Hot 100. She released her knockout EP All Your Fault: Pt. 1 earlier this year, which features all-star collaborations with Ty Dolla $ign (“Bad Bitch”) and, again, G-Eazy (“F.F.F.”). She’s currently on tour promoting the collection. She just headlined Miami Beach gay pride. And she’s hard at work perfecting her next EP, All Your Fault: Pt. 2.

Before scoring her first headlining tour, the spitfire performer opened for A-listers like Nick Jonas and Ellie Goulding — and, way back when, made the rounds on the Vans Warped Tour.

“You’re doing 60-something shows in under two months, which is insane. We had like 50 girls to one motel room, and the shower water was freezing. I was just trying to survive on that tour!” says Rexha. “That was the ultimate prep.”

Having paid her dues in the pop world, Rexha says, “Every day is a pinch-me moment.”

Amazing moment hearing one of my idols perform MM&I tonight. 👸🏼 @britneyspears A post shared by Bebe Rexha (@beberexha) on Aug 28, 2016 at 8:00pm PDT

Case in point: She got to meet one of her idols at the VMAs last year, after Britney Spears took the stage to perform a mash-up of her hit “Make Me” and Rexha and G-Eazy’s “Me, Myself & I.” (Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, right?)

“She knew who I was and was really cool, she was like, ‘You’re such an incredible writer. We have to write one day. I respect your work so much.’ It was amazing,” Rexha says. “I grew up watching Britney Spears videos and hoping one day to be in that world. Britney was so skinny and blonde, and I was a thicker Albanian girl and had black hair. Being in the room with her, it’s really interesting how the world works — you never know where you’re going to end up. I ended up in Britney Spears’ dressing room, and it was an awesome moment!”