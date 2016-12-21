Bebe Rexha Performs Hot New Single ‘I Got You’ in YouTube Star Rudy Mancuso’s New Christmas Special

As Buddy The Elf put it, the fastest way to spread Christmas cheer, is singing loud for all to hear … in a fringed red bodysuit!

Bebe Rexha does just that in the new YouTube Red special The Keys of Christmas, and PEOPLE has an exclusive look of her cameo in the holiday-themed clip in which she performs her new single “I Got You.”

In the original digital variety show, viral star Rudy Mancuso finds himself off the grid and without a phone on Christmas Eve as he embarks on an adventure, running into pop stars from Rexha and Ciara to Mariah Carey and Fifth Harmony.

Rexha got her start writing songs for the likes of Rihanna, Selena Gomez and Nick Jonas before breaking out on her own in the past year, singing the hook on the David Guetta-Nicki Minaj dance jam “Hey Mama” as well as G-Eazy’s “Me, Myself & I.” She also made her mainstream debut with “No Broken Hearts” (featuring former collaborator Nicki Minaj) and lends her vocals to the Martin Garrix hit “In the Name of Love” before dropping “I Got You.”

Meanwhile, Mancuso, 24, came to fame for his clips on Vine before launching his comedy channel on YouTube, which boasts more than a million followers.

The Keys of Christmas is now available to stream on YouTube Red, the video platform’s subscription service.