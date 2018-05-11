Bebe Rexha Accuses Music Producer of Sexual Misconduct After Rape Allegations Against Him Made Public

Music producer Noel “Detail” Fisher, who has worked with Beyoncé, JAY-Z and Drake, has been accused of physically and sexually abusing two female singers.

According to court documents recently filed and obtained by TMZ on Thursday, artists Kristina Buch and Peyton Ackley have been granted restraining orders against Fisher, who allegedly made the two women his “sex slaves.”

Following news of the allegations, Bebe Rexha retweeted the report, writing, “It’s scary for females to come out and say something. Those women are strong. He tried to do the same thing to me when I was new artist.”

Rexha, 28, added, “Glad these women came out. It’s scary. He tried to with me, but I literally ran out of that studio. Karma is a bitch.”

Bebe Rexha; Noel "Detail" Fisher Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty; Araya Diaz/Getty

Fellow singer Jessie Reyez also retweeted the report, revealing that her 2017 single “Gatekeeper” was inspired by a similar incident she had with Fisher.

“One night, over 6 years ago Noel ‘Detail’ Fisher tried this on me. I was lucky and I got out before it got to this,” Reyez, 27, tweeted. “I didn’t know what to say or who to tell. I was scared. Fear is a real thing. The girls that came out are brave as hell.”

It’s scary for females to come out and say something. Those women are strong. He tried to do the same thing to me when I was new artist. — Bebe Rexha (@BebeRexha) May 10, 2018

In a follow-up Instagram post, Reyez detailed, “Yes this is who gatekeeper is about. My experience didn’t get this awful. I hope these women find justice.”

Reps for Rexha and Reyez did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Want to keep up on the latest from PEOPLE? Sign up for our daily newsletter to get our best stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.

Jessie Reyez Noam Galai/Getty

In court documents, Buch detailed the alleged incidents of sexual assault, as recent as earlier this month. She claimed Fisher “forcibly grabbed her by the hair, hit and choked her” and “left with bruises on her arms, head, back and legs,” according to TMZ, which also reported that Buch claimed Fisher raped her after a recording session in Miami and “forced her to have sex with him in front of others.”

Meanwhile, Ackley claimed Fisher slammed her head into a wall and dragged her up a flight of stairs in March.

Other allegations in the court documents included Fisher forcing Ackley to have sex with him in front of another producer and forcing her to take nude photos while he masturbated. On a separate incident, Ackley claimed he forced her to record him having sex with Buch.

A rep for Fisher did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.