Jennifer Lopez’s ex boyfriend Beau “Casper” Smart wishes her nothing but “the best” in her new relationship with baseball legend Alex Rodriguez.

The performer-choreographer stepped out on Thursday in New York City for the launch Lay’s new Poppables snack chips, where he revealed to Entertainment Tonight that while his romance with the singer may be over, his support for her is undying.

“[We’re] friends,” Smart said, adding that he and Lopez have “nothing but respect and love for each other.”

Sources confirmed to PEOPLE earlier this month that J. Lo and A-Rod “have been dating for a few weeks.”

When Smart was asked if he’s in favor of Lopez and Rodriguez’s budding relationship, the performer-choreographer, 26, said “of course” he’s happy, adding, “I want nothing but the best and love [for her].”

Lopez and Smart first sparked romance rumors in 2011 before calling it quits for the first time in 2014. They gave their relationship another shot in 2015 before splitting again in August 2016. Since the split, the pair has remained amicable and friendly with one another.