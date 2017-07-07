Internet Genius Recreates the Beastie Boys' 'Sabotage' Video with Sesame Street Characters

If you thought the original Beastie Boys’ “Sabotage” music video couldn’t be any more cinematic, try adding Sesame Street characters from the 1985 film Follow that Bird. A fan has combined the iconic ’90s vid with your favorite Muppets, and the result—featuring Big Bird and Cookie Monster—might have topped the Spike Jonze-directed original.

Adam Schleichkorn (a.k.a. Mylo the Cat) posted the mashup on his YouTube channel isthishowyougoviral. The YouTuber explained how the original video was “one of the greatest of all time” and he therefore “couldn’t do a regular old lip sync video.” Other mashups on his channel include Bone Thugs-n-Harmony’s “The Crossroads” and the Warren G and Nate Dogg classic “Regulate,” both starring Sesame Street characters.

The original video includes the Beastie Boys jumping over cars, climbing up buildings and kicking down doors in a parody of ’70s crime dramas. Mixed with the story of Big Bird being chased by a social worker, fans have received their dream video.

To end the nostalgia-filled three minutes, Adam “MCA” Yauch, a late Beastie Boy member, is remembered.